Sherwood School celebrates 70-year anniversary

CANADA, May 26 - The crowd was all smiles outside Sherwood Elementary School as teachers, staff, students, parents, and community members gathered to celebrate the school’s 70-year anniversary.

The school hosted a barbecue and welcomed everyone to attend, share stories and connect with old friends.

Shelley Wolfe is a Grade 4 English teacher at the school and was part of the committee that organized the festivities.

“We’ve been talking about it all year and had so many ideas that it became a week-long celebration. We got the students involved with a coloring contest and a food drive, and teachers and staff came together to organize and volunteer for different events.”

Wolfe says she’s thrilled with how everything turned out.

“It’s been a terrific celebration. The kids have been very enthusiastic and it’s wonderful to see the community come together to share memories.”

The Grade 6 leadership class made balloon animals and painted faces, while teachers and staff served french fries and hotdogs.

Bus drivers Dave Connolly and Blaine Jenkins lent their musical talents for the night and had young fans gathered around them all evening.

“I didn’t know bus drivers could sing like that,” says Grade 6 student Abigail MacKinnon Molyneaux.

Leadership student Hamna Umran was one of the students painting faces.

“I really like art, so I was excited to get to paint kids’ faces tonight.”

Student Allie Gaudet says her favourite thing about Sherwood Elementary School is the teachers.

“They’re all so kind and they really care about how you’re doing. It’s been a fun week.”

Other events to celebrate the anniversary included a school assembly where the results of the food drive were revealed – 1125lbs of goods to the PEI Food Bank! There was also a day for retirees to come in to read to the kids and have tea, and to close out the week, a pancake breakfast.

Wolfe says the committee is also hoping to get an aerial shot of the students outside the school in the shape of a “70” once the weather is a bit warmer.

Next to the celebration, the new school is being constructed and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

“I’ve been teaching here for 22 years so I’m pretty attached to this building, but I know the new school will be incredible and better able to fit our growing student population,” says Wolfe. “I’m excited to create memories in a new space - plus, I’m sure we’ll have another celebration when it opens, and if it’s anything like this one, it will be very fun!”