Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,391 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,875 in the last 365 days.

Courthouses to close for Memorial Day

The Supreme Court and county courthouses across the state will be closed Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day.

You just read:

Courthouses to close for Memorial Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more