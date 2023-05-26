Antimicrobial Textiles Market Riding the Wave of Market Growth: Key Findings for Upcoming Business Opportunities

Antimicrobial Textiles Market Fabric

The cotton segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing to nearly half of the the global antimicrobial textiles market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cotton segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing to nearly half of the the global antimicrobial textiles market in 2019, and will continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to its diverse application ranging from medical textiles to antimicrobial apparel. However, the polyester segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to increase in disposable income and awareness regarding antimicrobial home textiles from developing countries.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The medical textiles segment held the highest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global antimicrobial textiles market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2027. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge of the healthcare industry in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. The report also analyzes segments including apparels, home textiles, and others.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the antimicrobial textiles market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

North America contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and will continue to lead in terms of revenue by 2027. This is attributed to established consumer base and increase in awareness regarding health and hygiene. However, the global antimicrobial textiles market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027, owing to developing healthcare sector, presence of major textile manufacturers, and increase in expenditure in military fabrics.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players Aditya Birla Group (ABG), Fuji Chemical Industries, Ltd., Herculite, Inc., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited., (IVL), Kolon Industries, Inc., Response Fabrics (India) Pvt. Ltd., (Response Fabrics), Sanitized AG, Sarex Textile Chemicals, Toyobo Co., LTD. (Toyobo), and Vardhman Holdings Limited (Vardhman Holdings). which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Rise in demand for antimicrobial medical textiles from the healthcare sector and surge in awareness regarding health and hygiene drive the growth of the global antimicrobial textiles market. However, environmental and health concerns regarding usage of antimicrobial agents along with variations in raw material prices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise of the healthcare sector in emerging economies is expected to create new opportunities in the coming years.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the antimicrobial textiles market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

According to the report, the global antimicrobial textiles industry generated $10.0 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $18.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

