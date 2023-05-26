JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Update to Supplements – 1

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Update to Supplements: Shareholder Notice - effective from 9 June 2023

This is to notify you that the supplements for each of the following Sub-Funds will be updated on 9 June 2023:

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - EUR Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - GBP Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - USD Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF.

To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpm-etfs-shareholder-notice-ultra-shorts-addition-of-eed-ce-en.pdf

Enquiries:

JPMorgan

Andrew Whitchurch

07305162767

