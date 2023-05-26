Why a Small Change at Twitter Could Have Big Consequences for Deadly Conflict

The fight to counter disinformation just got tougher. In April, Twitter limited access to its “application programming interface” or API, a computer protocol that enables application software to communicate efficiently and accurately. Since Twitter was founded in 2006, its free API policy has allowed millions of users to extract data from the platform. Access to its massive public data sets allowed open-source intelligence researchers to share the information and analyse the influence of social media on politics, including its role in election meddling; harassment campaigns against opposition figures and civil society activists; and the incitement to violence and stoking conflict. The new access restrictions, if they stand, could obscure these critical insights into social media’s influence. After seventeen years of free access to millions of tweets per month, the fees Twitter recently began charging will price out most users. Twitter’s Simple Package costs $42,000 per month for access to 50 million tweets – about 0.3 per cent of the 375 million tweets posted daily on the platform – whereas the old, free API provided access to 1 per cent. More expensive packages offer access to 100 million or 200 million tweets for $125,000-210,000 per month. Some private firms and wealthy institutions might be able to afford the $0.5-2.5 million annual tab, but not most policy shops, NGOs, independent researchers or students outside well-funded universities. Limiting access to API to the wealthy will also reinforce the Western bias of disinformation research. Although research on disinformation in the Global South is growing, it is dwarfed by the analytical attention Europe or the U.S. receive. When research on the online sphere does examine the Global South, it often focuses on Russian and Chinese influence operations rather than local conflict dynamics. The small internet observatories such as AfricaCheck and DoubleThink Lab that play an outsized role in places such as Africa and Asia will be among the most affected by the change at Twitter. Twitter stated that it will find an alternative for academics, but it has not provided details. Nor has it announced whether it will make provisions for other kinds of researchers. The only exception is for verified public services to disseminate weather, transport and emergency notifications. This policy will significantly reduce information about the impact of election-meddling campaigns, the online harassment of activists and effects of disinformation on violence in countries where rule of law is fragile and independent media outlets do not or have ceased to exist. It is, of course, precisely in these places where it is most imperative to identify and discredit disinformation campaigns.

The API’s Importance in Conflict Twitter’s free API policy has facilitated the discovery of some of the most infamous influence operations. For example, the activities of the Kremlin-backed Internet Research Agency (IRA), the notorious “troll factory” that meddled in the 2020 U.S. elections, would have been much harder to expose without it. The IRA also was responsible for organising and coordinating misinformation campaigns in Africa and in the Middle East. On 4 April 2017, according to UN investigators, the Syrian air force attacked the rebel-held village of Khan Sheikhoun in northern Syria with sarin gas, which killed approximately 100 and injured at least 200 people. To obscure the horrible cost of Russia’s support for President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, the Russians promoted falsehoods about the Khan Sheikhoun sarin gas attacks and attempted to delegitimise the Syrian White Helmets and other humanitarian organisations working in rebel-held areas of Syria. Between 2016 and 2017, the Russian disinformation campaigns attacking the White Helmets are estimated to have been viewed 56 million times on Twitter. This research better prepared civil society organisations such as the Centre for Democracy and Development-West Africa in Nigeria, Verificado in Mexico, Correctiv in Germany and Zaśto Ne in Bosnia and Herzegovina to identify and combat disinformation campaigns. Twitter’s API helped researchers discover IRA-linked coordinated disinformation activities aimed at supporting certain candidates in elections or sowing distrust in electoral processes in several African countries. In Mozambique, the Russian operation supported the president and downplayed electoral fraud claims by the opposition. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, after a contentious election, it published content attacking the president and other major political figures. These insights are invaluable in determining the scope and nature of disinformation campaigns, as well as in developing appropriate and effective countermeasures.

Journalists and researchers using the Twitter API … have exposed and determined responsibility for manipulation campaigns in conflict settings and during peace talks.

[Without access to data through the API], it is impossible to determine whether Twitter's algorithm is systematically removing harmful content.

To Musk’s credit, Twitter has published the source code of its recommendation algorithm – but the benefits of this openness are blunted by the restrictions on access to API. The recommendation algorithm determines what users see when they open the platform, irrespective of what or whom they follow. Though it is unclear how much information one can glean from the algorithm alone, the world now knows, in theory, how Twitter determines what comprises harmful content. Such transparency measures are necessary to fight disinformation, but they risk deteriorating into an ineffective “transparency-washing” exercise if external researchers are unable to evaluate the platform’s claims. The disclosure of its recommendation algorithm, for instance, revealed that content related to Ukraine might be demoted. If researchers had easy access to data through the API, they could have retrieved relevant tweets, analysed their engagement rates and verified whether the algorithm in fact had demoted that content – and, if so, why. In the absence of this analysis, it is impossible to determine whether Twitter’s algorithm is systematically removing harmful content – or if is it itself manipulating information. It will be similarly difficult to measure the effectiveness of a new artificial intelligence system for content moderation. AI offers significant advantages in terms of scalability but comes with considerable risk because it requires efficiently training machine learning systems. An artificial intelligence program learns to recognise harmful or non-permissible content on the platform by associating words or phrases with specific contexts. The quality of the AI’s language comprehension depends on the quality of its training information. A May 2021 episode demonstrates the problem of relying on AI for content moderation – and the problem of lost access to API on Twitter. That month, Instagram removed posts containing the word “Al-Aqsa” – the mosque in Jerusalem considered the third holiest site in Islam –because the AI learned the word from a training set that included counter-insurgency texts, associating it with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, a Palestinian armed group designated as a terrorist organisation by the European Union and the United States. The removal of posts came at a time when the site was at the centre of Palestinian protests, and the mistake did nothing to calm tensions. Instagram’s API at least was open enough to allow researchers to reverse-engineer some of the training datasets, identify their biases and shortcomings, and suggest corrections. Access to the now-curtailed Twitter API could help identify coordinated operations by political groups trying to manipulate the new Community Notes feature. In essence, Twitter’s new policies, designed to address some of its shortcomings, create new risks while restricting the tools necessary to mitigate them. In April, the company, for the first time, published an incomplete transparency report that offers no insight into its compliance with its own standards or government requests for removal of content.

Will Twitter Retreat? Musk’s decision to restrict access to Twitter’s API jeopardises the work of hundreds of organisations and independent researchers who in the past sometimes covered for the platform when it did not or could not invest properly in safety and moderation. In no small part due to its relative transparency, it never suffered the serious reputational harm that Facebook incurred in Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Ethiopia. It is not a stretch to say its openness saved lives. There are technically advanced ways to gather information that work around the API, but other systems of scraping data from Twitter (or any other social media platform) are practical only for data scientists and software engineers. Policy analysts, social scientists, journalists and self-trained researchers – especially from the regions, states and groups under-represented at the highest levels of technology – will not be able to conduct serious research without the open source tools dependent on the API. Even for those with the requisite tech skills, the alternatives leave much to be desired: not only are they complex and time-consuming, but they may also be illegal, since they arguably violate Twitter’s terms of service. Publishing the research and data retrieved via a technical workaround might provoke a ruinous lawsuit, a risk likely to deter the same people who are unable to afford the API access fees. Someday, a viable fix might be found, but not before Twitter’s new policy inflicts a heavy cost on the parts of the world most prone to conflict. These countries, moreover, often lack strong independent media and civil society organisations to help counter harmful disinformation.

Musk has backtracked on some changes, although he seems to have responded more to economic imperatives than public criticism.