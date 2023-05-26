Meridianbet, Official Sponsor of KK Crvena Zvezda, Acknowledged in High-Profile Eurohoops Interview

/EIN News/ -- BELGRADE, Serbia, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent interview with Eurohoops Nemanja Vasiljević, the General Manager of Crvena Zvezda, recognized Meridianbet, the team's naming sponsor, for its significant contributions to the club.



The interview covered a wide range of topics, from future plans to budget considerations. Of particular interest was the mention of Meridianbet, whose sponsorship has significantly bolstered the team's budget. As noted by Mr. Vasiljević,

"People forget that we signed a new naming sponsor, Meridianbet, and we also kept our old sponsor with the same amount of money. So this money helped us a lot and it didn’t fall from the sky."

Meridianbet takes pride in this acknowledgment of our involvement with Crvena Zvezda. We are committed to supporting the club in their EuroLeague pursuits for the forthcoming 2023/2024 Turkish Airlines Euroleague season and helping boost their visibility and success on the international, as well as ABA Liga regional stage. As we continue our sponsorship, we look forward to watching Crvena Zvezda grow and achieve their goals in the coming seasons.

The entire interview can be read at https://www.eurohoops.net/en/interviews/1508709/crvena-zvezda-gm-nemanja-vasiljevic-we-are-preparing-for-the-euroleague/.

About MeridianBet Group

Founded in 2001, the MeridianBet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in more than 15 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa and South America. The MeridianBet Group’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, thus allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online and mobile.

