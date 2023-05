Become A Part Of Something Bigger Than Ourselves — The Ancient Art Of Bharatanatyam With Megha P Rao

Dance cannot be learnt just between the four walls, it requires lot more than that. As long as I am teaching, I will insist my students to do all the other aspects as well.” — Megha P Rao

Megha P Rao, an accomplished and dedicated artist of Bharatanatyam, invites individuals from all backgrounds to embark on a transformative journey through the captivating art form of Bharatanatyam. With over 20 years of experience as a performer and teacher, Megha P Rao is committed to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Bharatanatyam."Everything in the universe has a rhythm; everything dances."— Maya AngelouBharatanatyam, one of the eight Indian classical dance forms recognized by the esteemed Sangeet Natak Akademi, is a timeless art that combines intricate movements, expressions, and storytelling. Megha P Rao's channel , aptly named Megha P Rao, serves as a platform for educational and informative content catering to beginners and experienced dancers seeking to explore this ancient dance form or refine their skills.As a Graded Doordarshan Artist and a member of the Board of Directors of Downtown Bentonville Inc, Megha P Rao has been recognized for her significant contributions to the performing arts in Northwest Arkansas. Recently, she was awarded a grant by Artists 360, a program of the Mid-America Arts Alliance, further validating her expertise and dedication to her craft.Megha P Rao's channel offers a comprehensive range of tutorials and discussions that celebrate the grace, artistry, and cultural heritage of Bharatanatyam. With new content on the horizon, Megha P Rao's channel is set to deliver even more engaging and informative material.