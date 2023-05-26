Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,878 in the last 365 days.

IDEX – Disclosure of holding - 26 May 2023

/EIN News/ -- This notice is issued by IDEX Biometrics ASA on behalf of the shareholder mentioned below.

IDEX Biometrics ASA disclosed on 24 May 2023 that it had conducted a private placement of 147 million new shares in IDEX Biometrics. Tranche 1 of the private placement amounted to 116,897,492 shares. In connection with the private placement, the managers of the private placement, IDEX Biometrics and certain existing shareholders entered into a share lending agreement.

Mr. Robert Keith participated in the private placement and subscribed for 12,922,514 shares. Mr. Keith has also lent 42,000,000 shares in connection with the settlement of the private placement. The shares have been lent, not sold, and will be returned in due course. After the temporary disposal of shares, Mr. Keith and close relations hold 115,873,873 shares or rights to shares or 9.0% of the total outstanding shares and votes in IDEX Biometrics, based on the share capital after completion of Tranche 1 of the private placement.

This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 26 May 2023 at 14:15 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.


Primary Logo

You just read:

IDEX – Disclosure of holding - 26 May 2023

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more