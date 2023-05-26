The Growing Market for Digital Sphygmomanometers: Advancements in Blood Pressure Monitoring Technology Till 2031

global digital sphygmomanometer market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital sphygmomanometer market was estimated at $942.55 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1,560.50 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.2 % from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Market Growth: The digital sphygmomanometer market has experienced substantial growth due to increasing awareness about the importance of regular blood pressure monitoring and the growing prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases worldwide. The market has also been driven by technological advancements and the shift from traditional mercury-based sphygmomanometers to digital ones.

Technological Advancements: Digital sphygmomanometers offer several advantages over their traditional counterparts. They are convenient, easy to use, and provide accurate readings. Many digital devices feature additional functionalities such as memory storage, data analysis, and connectivity options (Bluetooth, USB, etc.) to transfer readings to other devices or healthcare professionals for further analysis.

Portability and Home Use: Digital sphygmomanometers are often compact, portable, and designed for home use. These devices allow individuals to monitor their blood pressure regularly without visiting a healthcare facility. The convenience and accessibility of digital sphygmomanometers have contributed to their popularity among consumers.

Increased Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring: The rise of remote patient monitoring systems and telehealth services has further fueled the demand for digital sphygmomanometers. These devices enable healthcare providers to monitor patients' blood pressure remotely and make informed decisions regarding their treatment plans. Digital sphygmomanometers with wireless connectivity options facilitate seamless data transmission, enhancing remote monitoring capabilities.

Growing Geriatric Population: The aging population has been a significant factor driving the demand for digital sphygmomanometers. As the elderly are more prone to hypertension and cardiovascular diseases, regular blood pressure monitoring becomes crucial. Digital sphygmomanometers offer a user-friendly solution for seniors to monitor their blood pressure at home, leading to better disease management and prevention.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Hypertension and Cardiovascular Diseases: Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a global health concern affecting a significant portion of the population. The rising prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases has led to an increased demand for blood pressure monitoring devices, including digital sphygmomanometers. These devices allow individuals to monitor their blood pressure regularly and take necessary steps to manage their condition effectively.

Technological Advancements: Digital sphygmomanometers offer advanced features and benefits over traditional mercury-based sphygmomanometers. These devices are equipped with digital displays, automated inflation and deflation mechanisms, memory storage, data analysis, and connectivity options. Technological advancements have improved the accuracy, convenience, and usability of digital sphygmomanometers, driving their adoption among healthcare professionals and individuals for home use.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type: The market can be segmented based on the type of digital sphygmomanometers available in the market. This includes wrist-type, upper arm-type, and finger-type digital sphygmomanometers. Each type has its own advantages and is suitable for different patient populations or use cases.

End User: The market can be segmented based on the end users of digital sphygmomanometers. This includes hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home healthcare settings, and individual users. The end user segment depends on where the digital sphygmomanometer is primarily used and who operates it.

Distribution Channel: The market can be segmented based on the distribution channels through which digital sphygmomanometers are sold. This includes hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online platforms, and medical equipment suppliers. The distribution channel segment is essential for understanding how these devices reach the end users.

Connectivity: This segment is based on the connectivity features offered by digital sphygmomanometers. Some devices are standalone with no connectivity options, while others offer connectivity through Bluetooth, USB, or other wireless technologies. Connected devices allow data transfer to other devices or healthcare professionals for further analysis or remote monitoring.

Geography: The market can be segmented based on geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region may have different market dynamics, regulatory environments, and healthcare infrastructure affecting the adoption and demand for digital sphygmomanometers.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America held the major share in 2021, garnering about two fifth of the global digital sphygmomanometer market revenue. However, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Competitive Landscape:

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

A&D Company, Limited

Welch Allyn (Hillrom Services Inc.)

Philips Healthcare

Rossmax International Ltd.

Beurer GmbH

Microlife Corporation

GE Healthcare

American Diagnostic Corporation

Citizen Systems Japan Co., Ltd.

