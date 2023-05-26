Global Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market: Growth, Trends, and Future Outlook 2023 - 2030 | CAGR of 3.6%

Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market 2023 - 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ambulatory X-ray devices market was estimated at $ 1.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Market Growth: The ambulatory X-ray devices market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years. This can be attributed to various factors such as the increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in imaging devices, and the growing demand for point-of-care diagnostics.

Portable and Handheld Devices: One of the major trends in the ambulatory X-ray devices market is the emergence of portable and handheld devices. These devices offer convenience and flexibility in performing X-ray examinations outside of traditional radiology departments. They are particularly beneficial in emergency and critical care settings, where immediate imaging results are required.

Increasing Outpatient Procedures: Ambulatory X-ray devices are extensively used in outpatient settings, including clinics, physician offices, and ambulatory surgical centers. The market growth is driven by the rising preference for outpatient procedures due to cost-effectiveness, shorter hospital stays, and advancements in minimally invasive surgeries.

Advancements in Technology: Technological advancements have played a crucial role in the development of ambulatory X-ray devices. These devices now feature improved image quality, faster scanning times, and reduced radiation exposure. Additionally, the integration of digital imaging technologies, such as digital radiography (DR) and computed tomography (CT), has further enhanced the capabilities of ambulatory X-ray devices.

Market Consolidation: The ambulatory X-ray devices market is witnessing consolidation, with key players engaging in mergers, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations to expand their product portfolios and strengthen their market presence. This consolidation helps companies leverage complementary technologies and resources to provide comprehensive imaging solutions.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Geriatric Population: The global population of elderly individuals is growing, leading to a higher prevalence of age-related conditions such as orthopedic disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory ailments. Ambulatory X-ray devices play a crucial role in diagnosing and monitoring these conditions, driving the demand for such devices.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, is on the rise worldwide. Ambulatory X-ray devices are utilized for the early detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of these conditions, facilitating prompt and effective treatment. The increasing burden of chronic diseases is a significant driver of the market.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

a. Portable X-ray Devices: These are compact, lightweight devices that can be easily transported and used at the point of care, such as in emergency rooms, operating rooms, and intensive care units.

b. Handheld X-ray Devices: These are small, handheld devices that offer portability and convenience for performing X-ray examinations in various settings, including home healthcare and veterinary clinics.

Technology:

a. Digital Radiography (DR): Devices that use digital detectors to capture X-ray images, providing immediate results, high image quality, and the ability to manipulate and store images electronically.

b. Computed Radiography (CR): Devices that use imaging plates to capture X-ray images, which are then digitally processed and displayed.

c. Mobile X-ray Systems: These are large, mobile imaging systems that can be moved between different patient rooms or clinical settings.

End User:

a. Hospitals: Ambulatory X-ray devices are widely used in hospital settings, including emergency departments, radiology departments, and outpatient clinics.

b. Clinics and Diagnostic Centers: These include standalone clinics, imaging centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialized diagnostic centers that offer X-ray services.

c. Home Healthcare: Ambulatory X-ray devices are increasingly used in home healthcare settings, where patients receive medical care in the comfort of their own homes.

Geography:

The market can be segmented based on regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region may have unique market dynamics, including regulatory frameworks, healthcare infrastructure, and market players.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifth of the global ambulatory X-ray devices market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Competitive Landscape:

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Carestream Health

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Samsung Healthcare

