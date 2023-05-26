Urinary Catheter Market Size Estimated to Reach US$ 9 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.7% | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Urinary Catheter Market - insightSLICE

Rising prevalence of urinary incontinence and expanding geriatric population are the major factors driving the growth of the urinary catheters market.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When a person is unable to urinate on their own, urinary catheters are usually utilized to transport the waste product from the urinary tract to the outflow. Due to the need for an external device to empty the bladder, as well as nerve injury, incontinence of the urinary tract, or urine accumulation brought on by blood coagulation, control over the bladder is lost. The build-up of urine in the bladder puts more strain on the function of the kidneys, which could potentially cause kidney failure.

Growth of the market:

The global urinary catheter market size was estimated to be US$ 5.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 9 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.7%. The increasing demand for urinary catheters around the world is mostly due to the increasing incidence of urine incontinence.

The elderly and inpatient present in nursing homes have higher rates of incontinence or urine infection. Incontinence, which is unable to be treated or controlled with medications or surgical procedures, is controlled with urinary catheters. Given that obesity and an aging population are the two main risk factors for urine urinary tract infections, it is anticipated that the incidence of urinary incontinence would rise.

The primary reasons for the expansion of the global market for urinary catheters are the increasing number of surgical operations, the high incidence of chronic kidney diseases, a growing elderly population, and growing consumer knowledge of urinary catheters. Urinary catheter use is encouraged early on due to awareness of the substantial risks associated with illnesses that cause urine retention.

The widespread use of urinary catheters worldwide is also largely driven by the rising prevalence of urine incontinence, prostate cancer occurrences, malignant prostatic hyperplasia, urinary tract infections, and urine incontinence. Throughout the period of forecasting, the global market is expected to experience significant expansion due to several small and large factors.

Major market participants have huge growth prospects in emerging economies including India, China, the Republic of Korea, Argentina, and Mexico. This is due to factors such as their lax regulatory requirements, improved healthcare facilities, expanding patient populations, and rising medical expenses. Compared to wealthy nations, the legislative regulations in the Asia-Pacific region are more flexible and business-friendly.

This has caused major participants in the international market to concentrate on rising nations, coupled with increasing rivalry in mature areas. For instance, B. Braun launched an affiliate in Zambia in 2017 and five additional medical manufacturing plants in Penang, Malaysia, in April 2018.

Impact of Covid-19:

The market for catheters benefited from the COVID-19 epidemic. The Standardised Utilisation Ratio (SUR) for urinary catheters and central veins both rose in 2020 throughout the COVID-19 epidemic, reported to the National Centre for Information on Biotechnology. The central line SUR grew by 4.9% from 0.88 preceding the Covid-19 pandemic to 0.92 throughout the outbreak. Urinary catheter SUR improved sales during the pandemic, rising from 0.79 before COVID-19 to 0.84 following COVID-19, a 7.4% improvement. Throughout the forecast period, this is anticipated to fuel market expansion.

Segmentation of the market:

The market for urinary catheters is divided into coated and uncoated catheters according to the kind of catheter used. The major portion of the worldwide market was made up of coated catheters. Additionally, it is anticipated that during the projected time frame, this segment will have the greatest CAGR. The multiple benefits of coated catheters, including a more rapid and pleasant insertion, a small likelihood of catheter-associated infections of the urinary tract, a decreased risk of urethral injury, and higher satisfaction among patients, are primarily responsible for this market's rise.

The global market is divided into purposes for benign prostate hyperplasia, surgical treatment of urinary tract infections, and other purposes. The largest portion of the global market was occupied by the urinary incontinence sector. The greatest CAGR is anticipated for this market segment over the forecast time frame. The significant share and rapid expansion of this market category are mainly due to the rising prevalence of being overweight, elderly growth in the population, and urine incontinence.

Regional growth forecast:

Due to the high prevalence and rising occurrences of urine incontinence, a rising incidence of lumbar illnesses and neurological operations, and the growing geriatric population, the region of North America accounted for the highest proportion of the global market for urinary catheters.

Leading companies' participation and the introduction of new products are projected to boost the North American market for urinary catheters throughout the time frame being forecast. Due to the increasing number of elderly people and rising demand for personal care uses, Asia Pacific is expected to develop at the quickest rate during the projected period and contributed a sizeable portion of the worldwide market for urinary catheters in 2019.

The prevalence of urine incontinence is likely to rise as the population ages more rapidly in developed nations like China, India, Thailand, and South Korea. This is expected to support the market for urinary catheters in the Asia Pacific region.

Key companies in this sector:

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Amsino International Inc, Coloplast A/S, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., C.R.Bard, Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company, ConvaTec Group plc, J and M Urinary Catheters LLC, Cook Medical Incorporated, Teleflex Inc., and Medtronic plc are some of the major companies competing in the global urinary catheter market.

Market Segmentation:

Based on Product Type

• Indwelling Catheters

• Intermittent Catheters

• External Catheters

Based On Applications

• Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH)

• Urinary Incontinence

• Spinal Cord Injury

• Others

Based On Gender

• Female Urinary Catheter

• Male Urinary Catheter

Based On End User

• Hospitals

• Age Care Centers

• Home Care

• Others

By Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

