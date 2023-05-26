Asset-Based Lending Market Size and Forecast (2023-2032) | By Top Leading Players Lloyds Bank, Barclays Bank PLC

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global asset-based lending market was estimated at $561.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $1,721.38 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Covid-19 scenario-

The asset-based lending market experienced a boost during the pandemic, as businesses started looking for loans to cope with the financial challenges arising from lockdowns.

To adapt to the situation, some companies switched from cash-flow-based credit facilities to asset-based lines of credit.

The report comprehensively analyzes the global asset-based lending market, covering its various segments such as Type, Interest Rate, End User, and Region. The report presents the analysis of each segment and sub-segment through tabular and graphical representation. This analysis can be useful for investors and market players to identify the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments, allowing them to devise effective strategies.

By type, the receivables segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global asset-based lending market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The others segment, however, would display the fastest CAGR of 15.5% throughout the forecast period. The inventory financing and equipment financing segments are also discussed in the report.

By interest rate, the fixed rate segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around two-thirds of the total market revenue. The floating rate segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the large enterprises segment garnered the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global asset-based lending market revenue. The small and medium-sized enterprises segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering around two-fifths of the global asset-based lending market revenue. LAMEA, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and North America.

The key market players analyzed in the global asset-based mending market report include Lloyds Bank, Hilton-Baird, Capital Funding Solutions Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Crystal Financial, Berkshire Bank, Barclays Bank PLC, White Oak Financial, LLC, Wells Fargo, and Porter Capital. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

