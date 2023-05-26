Signals Intelligence Market Size Reaches New Heights: Uncovering Unprecedented Growth | Reaching USD 23.3 Bn by 2030

Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Value

Increasing threats and security concerns and advancements in communication technologies are driving the growth of signals intelligence (SIGINT) market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The signals intelligence (SIGINT) market was valued at $15.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $23.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Signal intelligence is the process of gathering information from a given target by collecting and analyzing electronic signals and communications. It functions by gathering intelligence through the use of signals. These signals could be transmitted between people or generated by electronic signals that are not directly used in the communication sector. It gives an organization or individual information to help them make decisions and possibly gain a strategic advantage.

Signal intelligence market on the basis of type is divided into two categories: COMINT (Communications Intelligence), which is collected by accessing individual people' communication systems and ELNIT (Electronic Intelligence), which would be gathered by using sensors installed. ELNIT (Electronic Intelligence) has also been enlarged to include data collected from other kinds of signal interception and disruption. It is among the most important systems in military defense and is classified as Intellect, Monitoring, and Reconnaissance (ISR). Danger capabilities, structure, temperament, and intentions are all supplied by SIGINT systems. As a result, such facilities are anticipated to propel the growth of the signals intelligence market size.

The global signals intelligence market is segmented on the basis of type, solution, and region. By type, the market is classified into ELINT and COMINT. By solution, the analysis has been divided into airborne, ground, naval, cyber, and space. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report focuses on the global signals intelligence market forecast and the major products & applications, where signal intelligence (SIGINT) is deployed. It further highlights numerous factors that influence the market growth, such as forecast, trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and roles of different key players that shape the market. The report focuses on the overall demand for signal intelligence (SIGINT) in various countries, presenting data in terms of both value and volume. The revenue is calculated by proliferating the volume by region-specific prices, considering the region-wise differentiated prices.

The key players profiled in this report include BAE Systems., Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation., Lockheed Martin Corporation., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and Mercury Systems, Inc.

