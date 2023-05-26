Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Value is Expected to Reach Around USD 165 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.6%

insightSLICE Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market - insightSLICE

The trend for minimally invasive surgical procedures is growing, which helps the ambulatory surgical centers market expand.

The rise in the number of cataract operations performed by ambulatory surgical centers is another factor driving the market expansion.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What are the ambulatory surgical centers?

Specialized hospital facilities called ambulatory surgical facilities or outpatient care allow patients to depart right after the operation and recover privately or in a residential facility. This prevents patients from being forced to stay in hospitals overnight or for several days following surgery, ensuring that they have the choice to recover in peace wherever they choose.

GET A SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.insightslice.com/request-sample/490

The patients are observed via remote care and instructed to apply self-care and self-regulation tools while recovering. There are a few limitations to ambulatory treatment, such as in some surgical operations when it is difficult to give ambulatory care owing to severe conditions, but when a person can live with family or outdoors, ambulatory care is a fantastic and cost-effective method of recuperation.

Factors promoting use of ambulatory centers

The global ambulatory surgical centers market size was estimated to be US$ 87.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 165 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.6%. The hospitals are under pressure to care for all of the patients due to the sudden increase in overnight surgical operations. Thus, individuals wind up footing a hefty bill for hospital treatments. Therefore, the demand to expand outpatient options and the increasing price of healthcare, particularly for non-invasive and small surgeries, encourage market expansion.

The market is also expanding as a result of developing I.T. services like telemedicine and distant monitoring of patient systems. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the market would expand due to the development of long-term diseases and ailments that call for surgery as well as the population's increasing willingness to use ambulatory care.

The development of nursery surgery centers is another area of priority for the government. To accommodate more patient care, it also provides alternative medical treatments, which increases in ambulatory surgery centers. The outpatient facilities also offer consumers sufficient medical and insurance protection and favorable terms for reimbursement, thereby making it simpler for them to afford the costs.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE REPORT: https://www.insightslice.com/ambulatory-surgical-centers-market

What are the sales growth of this market?

The rise in the number of cataract operations performed by ambulatory surgical centers is another factor driving the market expansion. Based on estimates by the World Health Organisation, by 2030 there will be 1.4 billion people on the planet, with one in every six of them likely to be older than 60. Rises in cataract surgery when people get older to improve vision. Additionally, the trend for minimally invasive surgical procedures is growing, which helps the market expand. The majority of less-invasive procedures are carried out at ambulatory surgical centers. The small incisions enable fewer invasive procedures and may even speed up healing time following surgery.

Factor inhibiting growth:

The global market for ambulatory surgery centers is anticipated to grow slowly due to the high implementation costs, patient populations' diminished trust in ambulatory products and services, and their inability to adopt new technologies. However, the high cost of so much medical equipment will impede the industry's rate of expansion. The marketplace will be challenged by a scarcity of qualified workers and a lack of medical centers in developing nations.

Categorization of Ambulatory Surgical centers:

Based on the kind of center, the market is divided into Single Specialty Centres and Multispecialty Centres. Due to the substantial rise in the prevalence of persistent illnesses, the multispecialty center segment is anticipated to rule the ambulatory surgical center market during the research year. The market is divided into Hospital-Based Ambulatory Operating Centres and Standalone Ambulatory Surgical Centres according to Modality. Due to the financial hazards involved in owning ASCs, the hospital-based ambulatory center category will likely dominate the marketplace over the projection period.

The market is divided into two categories based on services: surgical procedures and diagnostics. Due to the surge in technological advancements in medical equipment and equipment, as well as doctors' influence over the choice of such facilities, the diagnostic services category will likely dominate the industry throughout the period under study.

And lastly, the market is divided into GI Diseases, Eye Diseases, Orthopaedics, Pain/Neurology, Urology, Skin Diseases, and Others according to the specialty sector they operate in. Due to the rising cost of orthopedic surgery, the orthopedics category is expected to take over the market throughout the forecast period.

Regional Divisions and Their Revenue:

The market for ambulatory surgery centers was dominated by North America, followed by Europe. The widespread use of ambulatory surgical centers to lower the skyrocketing medical expenses, the rise in the number of surgical operations performed, and the existence of key market participants may all be credited for this region's huge market share.

In addition, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a substantial share in the worldwide ambulatory surgery center market because of China's aging population and the resulting expansion of healthcare infrastructure. Some of the procedures performed in ambulatory surgical centers have the advantages of short hospitalizations including a lower risk of infections acquired in the hospital. The growth of technological advances in surgical supplies, together with the creation of modern medical technology for ambulatory surgery centers, is what is driving the market in this area.

FOR CUSTOMIZATION:

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this industry report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs, within stipulated time frame.

https://www.insightslice.com/request-customization/490

Key companies and their role in market development:

Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Edward-Elmhurst Health, Envision Healthcare Corporation, Healthway Medical Group, Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG, NOVENA GLOBAL HEALTHCARE GROUP, INC., Surgery Partners Inc., Quorum Health Corporation, MEDNAX Services, Inc., TeamHealth, UnitedHealth Group, and Prospect Healthcare Group are some of the major companies operating in the global ambulatory surgical centers market.

Segmentation:

By Ownership:

• Physician Only

• Hospital Only

• Corporation Only

• Physician & Hospital

• Physician & Corporation

• Hospital & Corporation

By Surgery Type:

• Dental

• Otolaryngology

• Endoscopy

• Obstetrics/Gynecology

• Ophthalmology

• Orthopedic

• Cardiovascular

• Neurology

• Plastic Surgery

• Podiatry

• Others

By Specialty Type:

• Single Specialty

• Multi-specialty

By Service:

• Diagnosis

• Treatment

By Geography:

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

BUY THIS PREMIUM RESEARCH REPORT: https://www.insightslice.com/buy-now/490

More Reports:

Fluid Management Market- https://www.insightslice.com/fluid-management-market

Esoteric Testing Market- https://www.insightslice.com/esoteric-testing-market

About us:

insightSLICE is a market intelligence and strategy consulting company. The company provides tailor-made and off-the-shelf market research studies. The prime focus of the company is on strategy consulting to provide end-to-end solutions.

Contact us: