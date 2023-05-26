Digital Educational Publishing Market Exploring the Growth, Impacts, Emerging Trends, and Opportunities

Digital Educational Publishing Market

An in-depth analysis of the digital educational publishing market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital educational publishing market garnered $9.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $41.5 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32177

Cutting-edge technology such as Augmented Reality (AR) serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global digital educational publishing market. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global digital educational publishing market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global digital educational publishing market share.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global digital educational publishing market, owing to the implementation of global lockdown which resulted in the temporary closure of all educational institutions.

• Schools and universities have been replaced with online learning during the pandemic. As a result, the worldwide market for digital learning and digital publication has expanded rapidly.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/32177

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global digital educational publishing market based on Product Type, End User, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the digital textbooks segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global digital educational publishing market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the digital assessment books segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Procure Complete Report (270 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6156d3439169fccc8aea58c8dba5c159

Based on end user, the k-12 segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global digital educational publishing market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the higher education segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global digital educational publishing market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

Access the full summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-educational-publishing-market-A31727

Leading market players of the global digital educational publishing market analyzed in the research include Scholastic Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck, Hachette Livre, Pearson, Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning, John Wiley & Sons, Oxford University Press, and Thomson Reuters.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global digital educational publishing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32177

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter