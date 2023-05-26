Bare Metal Cloud Market Size Report: Witnessing Rapid Expansion & Promising Future Prospects | Growing at CAGR of 26.1%

Bare Metal Cloud Market Research

Intensifying utilization of bare metal cloud and expanding application in the BFSI sector are driving the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bare metal cloud market was valued at $5.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $56.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2022 to 2031.

A bare metal server is a physical computer specifically designed to run dedicated services without any interruptions for extended periods. It is highly stable, durable, and reliable. Significant benefits include direct access to the server and the ability to leverage all underlying hardware architectures.

Despite the flexibility and cost advantages that virtualized computing instances offer, there are downsides, particularly those linked to resource competition, or the "noisy neighbour problem". Inadequate segregation of edge devices and virtual networks also poses dangers. Bare-metal cloud addresses these problems by giving consumers access to separated physical resources. Moreover, multinational organizations that value efficiency, reliability, compliance, and security are rapidly adopting the bare metal cloud.

In addition, the global bare metal cloud market is anticipated to experience growth as more organizations demand that big data and IoT be integrated into their operations. As a result, these growth factors are projected to provide sizable quantities of profit margin during the forecast period. Furthermore, bare metal cloud gives the security and resource control of having own data center without the extra expenses and labor of having to maintain own on-site legacy data center. Bare metal hardware comes pre-built and is ready to provision on-demand.

Intensifying utilization of bare metal cloud and expanding application in the BFSI sector are driving the growth of the market. In addition, the cost-efficient benefits of bare metal cloud is fueling the growth of market. However, the renewed attention in lightweight hypervisors and negative aspects of bare metal cloud limit the growth for bare metal cloud market forecast. Conversely, investment in emerging technologies Is exploding is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of bare metal cloud market analysis during the forecast period.

Depending on the industry vertical, BFSI segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of paperless storage, virtualization, and electronic banking by the BFSI sector has raised demand for safe, affordable, and energy-efficient data storage. In addition, a sizable amount of private information is generated and needs to be processed before being stored in a safe place. Concerns regarding the safety and security of client information are also rapidly expanding. However, the IT and telecom are expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years, owing to increasing digitalization amongst different industries. Moreover, telecom operators have significantly increased their efforts to virtualize portions of their mobile networks, known as virtualized radio access network (vRAN), which is mainly seen as a step forward in the evolution of mobile networks as 5G rollouts gain steam.

The key players profiled in the bare metal cloud industry are International Business Machine Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Google LLC, Rackspace Technology, Alibaba Cloud, Lumen Technologies, and Internap Holding LLC. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as collaboration & partnership, investment, product launches, joint ventures, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the bare metal cloud industry.

