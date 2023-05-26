Smart Manufacturing Market 2031 in the Global Context: Trends and Opportunities, Key Technologies and Best Practices

Smart Manufacturing Market

The increasing demand for automation is one of the key drivers of the smart manufacturing market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global smart manufacturing market generated $249.5 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $860.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031. The market for smart manufacturing is anticipated to be shaped by the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and big data analytics are factors in the years to come as companies look to boost productivity, cut costs, and increase flexibility and agility in response to shifting market conditions.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/75089

Smart manufacturing is driving a shift towards digital transformation, as companies seek to leverage advanced technologies to optimize their operations and improve product quality. This includes the use of IoT devices, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) to create more efficient and effective manufacturing processes. The main elements fostering an optimistic view for smart manufacturing market growth are the rapid digitalization across industries and the rising demand for industrial automation.

However, the high expenses associated with smart manufacturing technology in areas that are developing is projected to impede the growth of the global smart manufacturing market in the coming future. On the contrary, the extensive use of manufacturing execution systems (MES) and sophisticated data models for process-specific operation are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the smart manufacturing market during the forecast period.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/75089

Based on end-user, the automotive sub-segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, owing to the growing usage of IoT and big data in the automotive industry to monitor and optimize manufacturing processes, track inventory and assets, and improve supply chain management. These technologies enable manufacturers to collect and analyze data in real-time, enabling them to make faster and more informed decisions. The automotive segment of the smart manufacturing market is highly competitive and rapidly evolving. Manufacturers that adopt smart manufacturing technologies and embrace innovation are likely to remain competitive and achieve success in this dynamic industry.

Based on application, the product lifecycle management sub-segment held the highest market share in 2021, mainly because product lifecycle management (PLM) software can speed up product development, decrease time to market, and enhance product quality for manufacturers. Besides, PLM software ensures that all stakeholders have access to the same information and facilitates collaboration between designers, engineers, and manufacturers, lowering the possibility of errors and misunderstandings.

Access the full summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-manufacturing-market-A74605

Based on components, the hardware sub-segment held the highest market share in 2021. The surging growth of the sub-segment is mainly because robots and other automated systems are an important part of the hardware segment, which provides manufacturers the ability to perform repetitive and dangerous tasks with precision and consistency. Besides, 3D printers are another emerging technology in the hardware segment, enabling manufacturers to create complex and customized parts and products using a range of materials, which is driving the sub-segment growth.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in the global smart manufacturing market in terms of revenue in 2021, mainly owing to the availability of a skilled workforce, with many workers trained in the latest manufacturing technologies and techniques. This has enabled manufacturers to implement smart manufacturing solutions more easily, and to achieve high levels of productivity and efficiency. Besides, the North America region has a robust infrastructure, including advanced transportation systems, communication networks, and logistics facilities. This infrastructure supports the efficient movement of goods and materials, making it easier for manufacturers to adopt smart manufacturing technologies and improve their supply chain management.

Procure Complete Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/03a4dde2da8d9ca9526735e21987705f

The key players profiled in the smart manufacturing market analysis report include ABB Ltd., Siemens, General Electric, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Fanuc UK Limited, Fujitsu Global, and IBM

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a moderate impact on the growth of the global smart manufacturing market.

• Disruption in the global supply chain and the shutting down of many factories as well as production facilities to prevent the spread of the virus have affected the market growth in the initial period of the pandemic.

• However, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of automation and digitalization in manufacturing processes, leading to an increased demand for smart manufacturing technologies. This has significantly impacted the global smart manufacturing market growth.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/75089

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

Similar Report:

1. Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter