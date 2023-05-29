AirlineRatings.com Announces its Airline Excellence Awards for 2023
Air New Zealand Named Airline of the Year for 2023PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA , AUSTRALIA , May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- World’s Best Airlines for 2023
Perth, Australia (May 30, 2023)
EMBARGOED 5 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023, AUCKLAND TIME. (6 pm Tuesday 30, 2023 London)
AirlineRatings.com, the world’s only safety and product rating website has announced Air New Zealand as its Airline of the Year for 2023.
Air New Zealand is being honoured for the seventh time since 2013 for its multi-award-winning in-flight innovations such as the SkyNest economy beds, operational safety, environmental leadership and motivation of its staff.
Air New Zealand nudged out previous winners Qatar Airways (2021, 2022) Etihad Airways, Korean Airlines and Singapore Airlines for the top spot.
The AirlineRatings.com Airline Excellence Awards, judged by five editors with decades of industry experience, combines major safety and government audits, with 12 key criteria that include: fleet age, passenger reviews, profitability, investment rating, product offerings, and staff relations.
www.AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said: “In our objective analysis Air New Zealand came out number one in many key areas although it was a very close scoring for the top five.”
The Top 25 premium airlines are Air New Zealand, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Korean Air, Singapore Airlines, Qantas, Virgin Australia/Virgin Atlantic, EVA Air, Cathay Pacific Airways, Emirates, Lufthansa / Swiss, SAS, TAP Portugal, All Nippon Airways, Delta Air Lines, Air Canada, British Airways, Jet Blue, JAL, Vietnam Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Hawaiian, KLM, Alaska Airlines and United Airlines.
“Air New Zealand’s commitment to excellence in all facets of its business starts at the top with outstanding governance and one of the best executive teams in aviation through to a workforce that is delivering consistently to the airline’s strategy and customer promise.”
“Like all airlines across the globe Air New Zealand has faced severe disruptions during and after the pandemic and this year huge challenges from storms and cyclones. The airline has responded well.”
“Our editorial team was impressed by the airline’s commitment to the economy passenger and on long haul offers more comfort options than any other airline,” Mr Thomas said.
Air New Zealand won Best Economy Class while Qatar Airways picked up Best Business Class for the fourth year running and Best Catering.
Singapore Airlines won Best First Class, while Virgin Australia/Virgin Atlantic won Best Cabin Crew.
Best-In-Flight Entertainment and Best Premium Economy went to Emirates, while Qantas picked up Best Lounges.
Excellence in Long Haul travel: Middle East - Qatar Airways, North Asia – Korean Air, Northern Europe – Lufthansa, North America – Delta Air Lines, South America – Latam, Southern Europe – Turkish Airlines, South-East Asia– Singapore Airlines, Australia/Pacific – Air New Zealand, African Airline – Air Mauritius.
AirlineRatings.com Best Low-Cost Airlines are; Americas – Southwest, Middle East – Fly Dubai, Asia – AirAsia, Australia/Pacific – Jetstar and Europe – Ryanair
Vietjet picked up two awards; Best Ultra Low-Cost Airline and Best Low-Cost Airline Onboard Hospitality which recognizes the amazing value of its onboard offering.
