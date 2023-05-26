Automotive Cooling Fans Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 26, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Cooling Fans Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s automotive cooling fans market forecast, the automotive cooling fans market size is predicted to reach a value of $65.86 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.2% through the forecast period.

The increasing traction of electric vehicles is expected to propel the automotive cooling fan market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest automotive cooling fans market share. Major players in the market include AMETEK Inc., DENSO Corporation, Flexxaire Inc., Horton Holding, Multi-Wing America Inc., Spal Automotive, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co. Ltd., Valeo.

Automotive Cooling Fans Market Segments
1) By Type: Radiator Fan, Electric Fan, Mechanical Fan, Condenser Fan
2) By Sales Channel: OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), Aftermarket
3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

This type of cooling fan is an important component of the cooling system used in automobiles to keep the operating temperature of the engine within a specified range to optimize the overall performance of the engine.

