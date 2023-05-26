Physical Security Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Physical Security Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s physical security market forecast, the physical security market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 152.73 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.7 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global physical security industry is due to increasing incidents of terrorist attacks. North America region is expected to hold the largest physical security market share. Major physical security companies include ADT Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Anixter Inc., Genetec Inc.
Physical Security Market Segments
● By Component: Systems, Services
● By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises
● By End-User: Transportation, Government, Banking And Finance, Utility And Energy, Residential, Industrial, Retail, Commercial, Hospitality, Other End Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Physical security refers to the protection of people, equipment, software, networks, and data from physical acts and events. This is primarily used to protect the assets and facilities of the organization.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Physical Security Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Physical Security Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
