Pottery Ceramics Market Size Expected To Reach $12 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Pottery Ceramics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pottery Ceramics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers pottery ceramics market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s pottery ceramics market forecast, the pottery ceramics market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.82 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.9% through the forecast period.
The increasing investment in the infrastructure is expected to propel the pottery ceramics market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major pottery ceramics market leaders include American Art Clay Company Inc., Bhoomi Pottery, Bluematchbox Potters Supplies Ltd., CCGNZ Group Limited, Clay-King, Laguna Clay Company, SaJo Ceramics.
Pottery Ceramics Market Segments
By Product: Tableware, Art Ware, Other Products
By Application: Residential, Commercial
By End-Use: Building And Construction, Industrial, Medical, Other End-Uses
This type of ceramic pottery refers to items that have been made out of clay, heated to hardness, and then engraved or polished. Ceramics are made of clay, earthen components, powders, and water mixtures which are shaped into the desired shapes.
