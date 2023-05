Smart Insulin Pens Market Set to Hit USD 298.8 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.1% : AMR

Smart Insulin Pens Market

Surge in incidence of diabetic patients and simple functioning & accuracy related to insulin dosing drive the growth of the global smart insulin pens market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title ๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง ๐๐ž๐ง๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐•๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ• ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐†๐š๐ซ๐ง๐ž๐ซ ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ– ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ, ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ.The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Surge in incidence of diabetic patients and simple functioning & accuracy related to insulin dosing drive the growth of the global smart insulin pens market. However, there are certain disadvantages associated with the use of insulin pen such as two types of insulin cannot be mixed in an insulin pen, thus increasing the frequency of injections needed. This in turn impedes the smart insulin pens industry growth. The upsurge in demand for smart insulin pens, rise in disposable incomes, and growth prospects in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to provide numerous opportunities for smart insulin pens market size growth.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง ๐๐ž๐ง๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

โ€ข Berlin-Chemie

โ€ข Bigfoot Biomedical

โ€ข Digital Medics Pty Ltd.

โ€ข Eli Lilly and Company

โ€ข Emperra GmbH

โ€ข Jiangsu Deflu Medical Device Co. Ltd.

โ€ข Medtronic PLC

โ€ข Novo Nordisk

โ€ข Pendiq

โ€ข Sanofi.

๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง ๐๐ž๐ง๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: -

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global smart insulin pens market based on type, end-user, usability, and region.

Based on end-user, the hospital and clinics segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the home care settings segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on usability, the reusable segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the prefilled segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, LAMEA is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

By Region Outlook

โ€ข North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

โ€ข Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

โ€ข Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

โ€ข LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

