Carper Statement on Supreme Court’s Sackett v. EPA Ruling

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, today issued the following statement on the Supreme Court’s radical decision in the case of Sackett v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“The Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate longstanding protections for much of our nation’s wetlands under the Clean Water Act flies in the face of science and common sense. Wetlands help keep our drinking water clean, reduce flooding, protect our coasts from dangerous storms, and provide important habitats for wildlife. Despite having lost over half of the historic wetlands in the lower 48 states, we have managed to slow these losses in recent decades—thanks in large part to the protections provided by the Clean Water Act.

“Yet, with the stroke of a pen, the Supreme Court has turned back the clock on critical clean water protections, changed the decades-long understanding of the law, and put America’s remaining wetlands in jeopardy. While EPA’s ability to regulate water pollution and protect our critical water resources under the Clean Water Act remains the law, this decision undermines the agency’s ability to do so effectively. I strongly disagree with the Court’s decision, and I am deeply concerned about the future impacts of this case on clean drinking water, coastal and flood-prone communities, and wildlife across our nation.”

Background

In June 2022, Chairman Carper alongside former Congressman Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) led a group of more than 160 current and former Members of Congress in filing an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court, in support of the Clean Water Act in the case of Sackett v. EPA.

