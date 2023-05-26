Submit Release
Today, May 25, is the Last Day to Apply

MADISON, Miss. – For survivors of the March tornadoes, today is the last day to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Homeowners and renters of Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola or Sharkey counties with uninsured or underinsured storm-related losses may be eligible. The deadline is 11:59 p.m., Central Time, today.

To apply:

  • Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to midnight Central Time.
  • Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.
  • Download the free FEMA mobile app for smartphones.
  • Visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). These DRCs are open today until 5 p.m.
    • Carroll County: North Carrollton Baptist Church, 300 George St., North Carrollton, MS 38947
    • Humphreys County: Humphreys County Library, 105 Hayden St., Belzoni, MS 39038
    • Monroe County: Monroe County Government Complex, 1619 Highway 25, Amory, MS 38821
    • Montgomery County: Montgomery County Coliseum, 200 Recreation Drive, Winona, MS 38967
    • Panola County: Mississippi State University Extension Center, 245 Eureka St. Suite C, Batesville, MS 38606
    • Sharkey County: Sharkey Issaquena Nursing Home, 431 West Race St., Rolling Fork, MS 39159

FEMA assistance cannot duplicate insurance benefits. People with homeowner's or renter’s insurance must file an insurance claim first. But if your policy does not cover all damage expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

For the latest information on recovery from Mississippi tornadoes, visit March 24 2023 Severe Weather Disaster Information - MEMA (msema.org) and www.fema.gov/disaster/4697. On Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.

