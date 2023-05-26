Fraser Allport, Fiduciary: Planning for Retirement is like Planning for a Wedding : Start Early
All Knowledge comes from Experience. "DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Preparing for Retirement, Social Security, Medicare, and attaining financial security is not an easy task for anyone.

— Albert Einstein
— Albert Einstein
Where does one start ?
Think about this :
If a person was getting married … How far in advance would they plan their wedding ?
Probably about 2 Years, right ?
A Wedding, like Your Retirement … is A BIG DEAL.
A person would not start wedding planning just a few months or weeks before the date !
Yet most people plan for their Retirement just a few weeks or months before they are retiring.
Critical pre-Retirement time has been lost doing nothing to help their own Cause.
A person could have had a 24 month Head Start on Retirement Planning.
Instead, their Retirement Planning stood still.
And Time lost never comes back.
Waiting until 60-90 days before Retirement to start planning for it … That’s not planning.
That’s rushing and playing catch-up. And Stress.
And that’s how mistakes happen.
Haste makes Waste, right ?
It is Too Late in Life to lose Money or Time.
Fraser Allport helps his Clients to start preparing for Retirement about 2 Years prior to actually Retiring.
Fraser gives his Clients many tips and strategies for “ What things that they can do now to plan ahead ”.
There are actually quite a few things that a person can do now to make their Retirement better.
The old adage is that “ It’s Never Too Early to plan for Your Retirement. ” Simple, and True.
Retirement Planning will involve some of the most significant financial decisions of one's Life.
It is Common Sense that the sooner a person starts … the more likely that their Retirement improves.
The smarter and more proactive that a person is about their Money ... they will likely have more of it.
A person's future Standard of Living and quality of Life depends on what they do BEFORE their Retirement.
Fraser Allport is a Fiduciary and Retirement Planner.
He has been in Business since 1982. That's 41 Years of Experience.
Schedule a Complimentary Retirement Consultation with Fraser Allport today at www.calendly.com/fiduciaryadvisor, or simply call him at 386.882.6256.
The hardest part of any task in Life is simply starting it.
And the hardest part of starting a Retirement Plan is to simply call a Financial Professional.
Just Getting Started with a Retirement Planning relieves a person's apprehension and tension about the process.
Starting always makes a person feel better : They are on their way !
Procrastination is the # 1 problem when it comes to building a successful Retirement Plan.
Retirement does not just happen by accident, or by itself. It is not a given that one can retire.
Planning is a verb. Retirement Planning requires Action.
A person need not work until their Death if they start their Retirement Planning early.
Time is Money, and Time does not come back. Start your Retirement Plan today.
Fraser Allport also helps people understand which Social Security benefits they are eligible to receive: their own Benefit, a Survivor Benefit, or Spousal, or Divorced ? Fraser helps them understand the rules that apply to them, and when to choose the specific strategies that maximize their specific situation.
Fraser is The Advisor that a person keeps for Life.
Fraser is the way that it used to be.
Fraser is the way that it's supposed to be.
See Fraser's Bio', Services, and Educational Workshops, and Schedule a Complimentary Social Security Consultation with Fraser at: www.fraserallport.com
Talk with some of Fraser's Clients. References are available upon request.
Fraser also helps with any other financial questions on a person's mind as well, including Medicare, Income Taxes Portfolio Optimization and Estate Planning. How does one safely and wisely invest their " Nest Egg " upon Retirement?
Fraser practices holistic, integrated Retirement Planning for Teachers. Like a balanced diet ... Fraser builds balanced Retirement Plans.
Think of one's financial Life as a puzzle: All the pieces of a person's Retirement Plan need to fit together into a comprehensive whole.
Fraser builds integrated and holistic Financial Plans for his Clients, like building a balanced Nutritional Plan. It's all about synergy and Balance.
Fraser is a Fiduciary and Certified Estate Planner with 41 Years of Experience.
Fraser can help a person with Retirement and Estate Planning, Income Taxes, Social Security and Medicare.
Fraser specializes in the Florida Retirement System's DROP Program.
Please see Fraser's DROP and Medicare Library at: https://www.fraserallport.com/florida-drop-library/
Fraser can help a person learn more about the various aspects of Florida’s DROP, 403(b), and 457 Deferred Compensation Plan.
Fraser works across all of Florida, and can also work in all 50 States.
As Fraser says ...
If a person gets smart with their Money ...
They will have more of it.
See Fraser's Educational Workshops at https://www.fraserallport.com/my-workshops/
To afford the large and inevitable expenses that a person will spend on medical care in retirement as they age, they should budget accordingly in their Financial Plan. It's logical and an imperative : Don’t forget to factor in Out-of-Pocket Health Care costs when calculating Financial Planning in Retirement.
Fraser Allport, a Fiduciary and Certified Estate Planner, is licensed to assist a person with Medicare, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Drug Plans, Home Health Care and Long-Term Care Plans, and Medicare Supplement Plans.
Fraser is also licensed to help a person with their Medicare needs.
Please see Fraser's Library of Medicare articles at https://www.fraserallport.com/medicare-library/
The finishing touch to every good Financial Plan is Estate Planning.
A licensed Fiduciary is legally and ethically obligated to act in a person's Best Interest, and can help navigate the ins and outs of Estate Taxes, Life Insurance, Wills and Trusts, and more. Since 1982, that's what Fraser has been doing for 41 Years. Experience Matters.
Fraser Allport is a Certified Estate Planner ™ , and can help craft a lasting Estate Plan.
When a person dies … They want to Leave A Legacy, not A Mess.
An Estate Plan is about properly and easily passing one's entire Life's work and Assets.
See Fraser's Estate Planning Credentials and Services at : https://nicep.org/profile/fraser-allport-id-908
Fraser Allport is a Fiduciary and Certified Estate Planner ™ with 41 Years of Experience.
Experience Matters.
Fraser is the way that is used to be. Fraser is the way that it's supposed to be.
With 41 Years of Experience ... Fraser is The Advisor that a person keeps for Life.
Fraser's website also has a link to Google Reviews from his Clients.
Read what Fraser's Clients say about their experience with him.
Read Fraser's Client Google Reviews at :
https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1-d&q=Fraser+Allport#lrd=0x88de6054f6da76b7:0xe1bfd223d960bf29,1,,,%60
The Total Advisor, LLC is an Independent Retirement, Social Security, Medicare, Income Tax, and Estate Planning Firm owned by Fraser Allport. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Coppell Advisory Solutions, LLC, dba Fusion Capital Management, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, transacting business in States where it is registered or excluded from registration. FL. License # A004461.
SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement by the SEC, and does not speak to Advisor’s skill or ability. All investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss
