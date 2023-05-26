The City of Newburgh Small Business Assistance Grant Program Application is open From May 26th to July 28th

The City of Newburgh, N.Y.

The City Council expects to award approximately 20 local small businesses with a one-time cash grant distributed throughout each of the City’s four wards.

THE CITY OF NEWBURGH, NEW YORK, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Newburgh City Council announces the launch of its Small Business Grant Assistance Program, which will allocate $200,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to City businesses affected by COVID-19 related losses. The City Council expects to award approximately 20 local small businesses with a one-time cash grant distributed throughout each of the City’s four wards. The application period will officially launch via the City’s website on Friday, May 26th and run through Friday, July 28th. The City Council expects to award all small business grant assistance by October 31, 2023.

Councilmember Ramona Monteverde: “The City Council strongly supports our local businesses – they are the foundation of our City’s unique and diverse neighborhoods. Giant corporations took most of the COVID-19 federal assistance while our local small businesses were passed over. The City Council’s Small Business Grant Assistance Program will create a small measure of economic justice by redirecting ARPA funding to those most affected by COVID-19 losses – our City’s local small businesses.”

The Newburgh City Council’s Small Business Grant Assistance Program will enable eligible for-profit City businesses to apply for cash assistance to help mitigate COVID-19 related revenue losses. Added consideration will be given to women, minority, and veteran owned businesses; micro-businesses that employ 10 or fewer people; and those businesses in a “vulnerable sector” as defined by the U.S. Treasury, including dining, retail, hospitality, arts, and entertainment. Application instructions will be shared with interested businesses as program details are finalized. Expenses must have been incurred between March 3, 2020 and March 3, 2021.

City of Newburgh businesses are encouraged to access the application package and program guidelines for the Small Business Assistance Grant Program on the City of Newburgh’s website: https://www.cityofnewburgh-ny.gov/625/Small-Business-Grant-Assistance