Fintoch adopts advanced technology to develop the FinSoul metaverse platform and goes live

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK , May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FinSoul platform, created by Fintoch in the United States, was officially launched on May 22, 2023 at PST (Pacific Standard Time). As Fintoch's first metaverse platform, FinSoul is an innovative masterpiece that brings together AIGameFi, programmable NFT, and metaverse DeFi, providing users with unprecedented gaming experiences and financial services.

There are multiple GameFi games on the FinSoul platform, including blockchain, Bitcoin and other guessing types, as well as a variety of leisure games. The variety of games is a specialty, and users can fully experience the charm of these games using the FTC test coins provided by the platform.



FinSoul adopts advanced technologies such as Unreal Engine 5 and Cocos 2D for development, while providing users with 3D and 2D gaming experiences. Players can cast unique AI partners and NFTs through governance tokens, and enter the Metaverse Market to participate in various game dungeons and purchase game NFT assets. At the same time, FinSoul will open up its gameplay editor and API to the industry, encouraging creative teams to develop diverse exclusive gameplay options such as sandbox worlds, multiplayer sports, leisure experiences, player socializing, MMORPG, gunfights, air combat, action adventure, interstellar trade, interstellar colonization, urban construction, simulation operations, and guessing games.





Fintoch stated that FinSoul is committed to creating a metaverse 2.0 world based on double stranded genes. The company also believes that FinSoul will become a truly enduring metaverse.



Fintoch's FTC public chain is a third-generation high-performance public chain based on a dual chain structure. It not only supports the underlying financial facilities of the future financial system, but also is compatible with EVM, with a rich and diverse ecosystem. The FTC public chain also supports multiple functions such as FinPay payment application, ecological value estimation, FinBill financial trading market, FinBox Web3.0 social platform, and the next generation GameFi, also known as FinSoul. In addition, FTC public chain has many basic applications that can assist users in experiencing new financial technologies, such as decentralized credit certificates, FTC native public chain coins, cross chain asset trading (FinSwap), financial soul tokens (FinSBT), and native stable coins (FUSD). These are indispensable technical application functions in the future decentralized system, and will provide users with a safer and more reliable financial trading and investment environment.

Based on the already launched FinSoul metaverse platform and the upcoming FTC public chain, in the future, people can more conveniently conduct financial operations, obtain more diverse financial products and services, and better understand their own needs and risk preferences through data analysis and artificial intelligence technology. Of course, they can also gain a sense of achievement and entertainment experience in the process of participating in financial activities, in the convenience and practicality of financial technology Entertainment and other applications will provide a higher level of experience.





Teodora Walker help at fintoch.com