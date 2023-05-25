Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,751 in the last 365 days.

Imperial Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (“Imperial” or the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 30, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").

Results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on May 24, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia are:

Name   Votes For %   Votes Withheld %
Carolyn D. Anglin   99,913,855 96.25   3,894,273 3.75
J. Brian Kynoch   103,763,225 99.96   44,903 0.04
Pierre Lebel   99,417,392 95.77   4,390,736 4.23
Larry G. Moeller   103,763,183 99.96   44,945 0.04
Janine North   103,762,932 99.96   45,196 0.04
James P. Veitch   103,763,345 99.96   44,783 0.04
Edward A. Yurkowski   99,769,000 96.11   4,039,128 3.89
             

A total of 104,210,273 common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 67.29% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results, filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia.

Company Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959
Darb S. Dhillon | Chief Financial Officer | 604.488.2658


Primary Logo

You just read:

Imperial Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

Distribution channels: Companies, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more