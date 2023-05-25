Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,663 in the last 365 days.

Paul Mueller Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGFIELD, Mo., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 15 cents ($0.15) per share on its outstanding common stock.

The action was taken at the May 12, 2023, regular meeting of the Board of Directors. The dividend of 15 cents ($0.15) per share is payable on June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 30, 2023.

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346

kjeffries@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Paul Mueller Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more