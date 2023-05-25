Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,744 in the last 365 days.

ACC Releases Resin Production and Sales Data for April 2023

American Chemistry Council

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) represents the leading companies engaged in the multibillion-dollar business of chemistry. ACC members apply the science of chemistry to make innovative products, technologies and services that make people's lives better, healthier and safer. ACC is committed to improved environmental, health, safety and security performance through Responsible Care®; common sense advocacy addressing major public policy issues; and health and environmental research and product testing. ACC members and chemistry companies are among the largest investors in research and development, and are advancing products, processes and technologies to address climate change, enhance air and water quality, and progress toward a more sustainable, circular economy.

ACC Plastics Industry Producers’ Statistics Group

The ACC Plastics Industry Producers’ Statistics Group makes available detailed reports (including monthly production and end-use sales data for major thermoplastic and thermoset resins) to subscribers of its various services. For more information on subscriptions to the resin reports, please click here.

You just read:

ACC Releases Resin Production and Sales Data for April 2023

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more