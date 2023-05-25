Submit Release
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cutera, Inc. (CUTR)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of Cutera, Inc. (“Cutera” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CUTR) between February 17, 2021 and May 9, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

According to the lawsuit, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) overstated the sustainability of Cutera’s revenue growth; (2) failed to disclose significant conflicts among members of the Company’s senior leadership and Board; (3) failed to disclose several material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, and the significant decline in the market value of the Company’s common stock, Plaintiff and other members of the Class suffered significant damages. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Cutera should contact the Firm prior to the July 24, 2023 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

