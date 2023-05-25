Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Operating Results for Fiscal 2023

/EIN News/ -- ISSAQUAH, Wash., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the third quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 36 weeks of fiscal 2023, ended May 7, 2023.



Net sales for the quarter increased 1.9 percent, to $52.60 billion, from $51.61 billion last year. Net sales for the first 36 weeks increased 5.5 percent, to $160.28 billion, from $151.97 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the third quarter and first 36 weeks of fiscal 2023 were as follows:

12 Weeks 12 Weeks 36 Weeks 36 Weeks Adjusted* Adjusted* U.S. -0.1% 1.8% 4.9% 4.7% Canada -1.0% 7.4% 1.6% 8.4% Other International 4.1% 8.4% 1.6% 9.0% Total Company 0.3% 3.5% 4.0% 5.8% E-commerce -10.0% -9.0% -7.8% -6.6%

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the quarter was $1.30 billion, $2.93 per diluted share, which includes a non-recurring charge to merchandise costs of $298 million pretax, $0.50 per diluted share, primarily for the discontinuation of our charter shipping activities. Last year’s third quarter net income was $1.35 billion, $3.04 per diluted share, which included a non-recurring $77 million pretax charge, $0.13 per diluted share, for incremental employee benefits. Net income for the first 36 weeks was $4.13 billion, $9.30 per diluted share, compared to $3.98 billion, $8.94 per diluted share, last year.

Costco currently operates 853 warehouses, including 587 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 107 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 32 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 18 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 14 in Australia, four in Spain, three in China, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, May 25, 2023, and is available via a webcast on investor.costco.com (click on “Events & Presentations”).

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs and the Ukraine conflict), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to climate change, public-health related factors, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

12 Weeks Ended 36 Weeks Ended May 7, 2023 May 8, 2022 May 7, 2023 May 8, 2022 REVENUE Net sales $ 52,604 $ 51,612 $ 160,280 $ 151,966 Membership fees 1,044 984 3,071 2,897 Total revenue 53,648 52,596 163,351 154,863 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs 47,175 46,355 143,367 135,824 Selling, general and administrative 4,794 4,450 14,651 13,743 Operating income 1,679 1,791 5,333 5,296 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (36) (35) (104) (110) Interest income and other, net 128 71 295 138 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,771 1,827 5,524 5,324 Provision for income taxes 469 455 1,392 1,287 Net income including noncontrolling interests 1,302 1,372 4,132 4,037 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — (19) — (61) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO $ 1,302 $ 1,353 $ 4,132 $ 3,976 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO: Basic $ 2.94 $ 3.05 $ 9.31 $ 8.96 Diluted $ 2.93 $ 3.04 $ 9.30 $ 8.94 Shares used in calculation (000s): Basic 443,814 443,700 443,843 443,567 Diluted 444,360 444,886 444,455 444,802

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in millions, except par value and share data)

(unaudited)

