Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Operating Results for Fiscal 2023

/EIN News/ -- ISSAQUAH, Wash., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the third quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 36 weeks of fiscal 2023, ended May 7, 2023.

Net sales for the quarter increased 1.9 percent, to $52.60 billion, from $51.61 billion last year. Net sales for the first 36 weeks increased 5.5 percent, to $160.28 billion, from $151.97 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the third quarter and first 36 weeks of fiscal 2023 were as follows:

  12 Weeks   12 Weeks   36 Weeks   36 Weeks
      Adjusted*       Adjusted*
U.S. -0.1%    1.8%    4.9%    4.7% 
Canada -1.0%    7.4%    1.6%    8.4% 
Other International 4.1%    8.4%    1.6%    9.0% 
               
Total Company 0.3%    3.5%    4.0%    5.8% 
               
E-commerce -10.0%    -9.0%    -7.8%    -6.6% 

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the quarter was $1.30 billion, $2.93 per diluted share, which includes a non-recurring charge to merchandise costs of $298 million pretax, $0.50 per diluted share, primarily for the discontinuation of our charter shipping activities. Last year’s third quarter net income was $1.35 billion, $3.04 per diluted share, which included a non-recurring $77 million pretax charge, $0.13 per diluted share, for incremental employee benefits. Net income for the first 36 weeks was $4.13 billion, $9.30 per diluted share, compared to $3.98 billion, $8.94 per diluted share, last year.

Costco currently operates 853 warehouses, including 587 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 107 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 32 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 18 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 14 in Australia, four in Spain, three in China, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, May 25, 2023, and is available via a webcast on investor.costco.com (click on “Events & Presentations”).

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs and the Ukraine conflict), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to climate change, public-health related factors, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS: Costco Wholesale Corporation
  Richard Galanti, 425/313-8203
  David Sherwood, 425/313-8239
  Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254


COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)

  12 Weeks Ended   36 Weeks Ended
  May 7, 2023   May 8, 2022   May 7, 2023   May 8, 2022
REVENUE              
Net sales $ 52,604     $ 51,612     $ 160,280     $ 151,966  
Membership fees   1,044       984       3,071       2,897  
Total revenue   53,648       52,596       163,351       154,863  
OPERATING EXPENSES              
Merchandise costs   47,175       46,355       143,367       135,824  
Selling, general and administrative   4,794       4,450       14,651       13,743  
Operating income   1,679       1,791       5,333       5,296  
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)              
Interest expense   (36)       (35)       (104)       (110)  
Interest income and other, net   128       71       295       138  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   1,771       1,827       5,524       5,324  
Provision for income taxes   469       455       1,392       1,287  
Net income including noncontrolling interests   1,302       1,372       4,132       4,037  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests         (19)             (61)  
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO $ 1,302     $ 1,353     $ 4,132     $ 3,976  
               
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO:              
Basic $ 2.94     $ 3.05     $ 9.31     $ 8.96  
Diluted $ 2.93     $ 3.04     $ 9.30     $ 8.94  
               
Shares used in calculation (000s):              
Basic   443,814       443,700       443,843       443,567  
Diluted   444,360       444,886       444,455       444,802  
               
               
               

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in millions, except par value and share data)
(unaudited)

Subject to Reclassification

      May 7, 2023   August 28, 2022
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,493     $ 10,203  
Short-term investments   1,215       846  
Receivables, net   2,502       2,241  
Merchandise inventories   16,324       17,907  
Other current assets   1,755       1,499  
Total current assets   34,289       32,696  
OTHER ASSETS      
Property and equipment, net   25,931       24,646  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   2,806       2,774  
Other long-term assets   3,726       4,050  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 66,752     $ 64,166  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES      
Accounts payable $ 16,853     $ 17,848  
Accrued salaries and benefits   4,117       4,381  
Accrued member rewards   2,076       1,911  
Deferred membership fees   2,436       2,174  
Current portion of long-term debt         73  
Other current liabilities   6,226       5,611  
Total current liabilities   31,708       31,998  
OTHER LIABILITIES      
Long-term debt, excluding current portion   6,497       6,484  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   2,507       2,482  
Other long-term liabilities   2,467       2,555  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   43,179       43,519  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES      
EQUITY      
Preferred stock $0.005 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding          
Common stock $0.005 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 443,222,000 and 442,664,000 shares issued and outstanding   2       2  
Additional paid-in capital   7,211       6,884  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,680)       (1,829 )
Retained earnings   18,035       15,585  
Total Costco stockholders’ equity   23,568       20,642  
Noncontrolling interests   5       5  
TOTAL EQUITY   23,573       20,647  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 66,752     $ 64,166  

