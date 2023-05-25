Submit Release
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. to Participate at Craig-Hallum’s Institutional Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced that the Company has been invited to participate in Craig-Hallum’s 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Management is scheduled to meet with investors via one-on-one and group meetings throughout the day.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com.

Contact:
Riley Timmer
Investor Relations
(801) 566-6681
investors@sportsmanswarehouse.com


