NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following events for the financial community:

BofA Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference
Tuesday, June 6, 9:20 a.m. Pacific time

Rosenblatt's 3rd Annual Technology Summit: The Age of AI
Wednesday, June 7, 9 a.m. Pacific time

New Street Research’s Future of Transportation Conference
Monday, June 12, 9 a.m. Pacific time

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of NVIDIA presentations at financial events at investor.nvidia.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA
Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling the creation of the industrial metaverse. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:
  
Simona Jankowski      Robert Sherbin
Investor Relations  Corporate Communications
NVIDIA Corporation NVIDIA Corporation
sjankowski@nvidia.com   rsherbin@nvidia.com  
   

© 2023 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.


Primary Logo

