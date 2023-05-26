VRG Therapeutics demonstrates in vivo efficacy with a selective Kv1.3 inhibitor developed for autoimmune diseases
EINPresswire.com/ -- VRG Therapeutics, a biotechnology R&D company focused on peptide-based pharmaceuticals and cellular & gene therapy (CGT) products has announced that their exceptionally selective Kv1.3 inhibitor peptide showed efficacy in a delayed-type hypersensitivity animal model. VRG Tx’s lead compound has been developed on the company’s ISEP platform and has been proven to be more than 1200 times selective on highly homologue ion channels. Targeting Kv1.3 ion channel holds promise to treat several autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis, IBD, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis through an immune sparing mechanism of selective blockade of autoreactive T cells. The company is committed to continue preclinical development to bring a new best-in-class cure for autoimmune patients.
About Kv1.3 immune sparing mechanism: autoreactive T cells are pivotal players in the pathomechanism of various autoimmune diseases. Selective pharmacological blockade of Kv1.3 attenuates autoimmune processes without exerting a general immunosuppressive effect. VRG Tx’s best-in-class peptide inhibitor has a subnanomolar binding to Kv1.3 combined with unprecedented selectivity. It opens a wide therapeutic window for safe and effective immunomodulation with less side effects compared to the current standard of care and competing candidates currently in development.
About VRG Tx’s miniprotein ISEP platform: VRG Tx’s proprietary individual sequence enrichment pattern (ISEP) tech-platform leverages protein technology to create CGT applications. It builds on the evolutionary conserved structures of natural peptides and applies high throughput screening combined with cutting-edge NGS-based advanced analytics to design novel therapeutic candidates with unprecedented selectivity and affinity. Miniproteins combine the benefits of small molecules and biologics.
About VRG Tx: VRG Therapeutics (formerly: Vascular Research Group) is an original biopharmaceutical research and development company located in Budapest, Hungary. VRG Tx’s vision is to leverage its unique miniprotein ISEP technology to cure diseases by acting on targets and utilizing mechanisms of action that conventional biopharma approach cannot achieve.
Zalan Peterfi
