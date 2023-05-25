Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,747 in the last 365 days.

Quiz: What You Need to Know About Fair Housing

Access to housing is a right that should be equally accessible to everyone in the country — but this is sadly far from reality. Although federal protections have been established to eliminate bias-driven hurdles, many practices still exist today that make it harder for Black people and other people of color, women, LGBTQ people, people with disabilities, and many others to access stable housing.

To create a more just society in which everyone’s civil rights are recognized, we must work to end discriminatory housing policies and practices. Test your knowledge and learn more about how the ACLU is advocating to ensure access to housing for all by taking our quiz.

You just read:

Quiz: What You Need to Know About Fair Housing

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more