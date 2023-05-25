Quiz: What You Need to Know About Fair Housing

Access to housing is a right that should be equally accessible to everyone in the country — but this is sadly far from reality. Although federal protections have been established to eliminate bias-driven hurdles, many practices still exist today that make it harder for Black people and other people of color, women, LGBTQ people, people with disabilities, and many others to access stable housing.

To create a more just society in which everyone’s civil rights are recognized, we must work to end discriminatory housing policies and practices. Test your knowledge and learn more about how the ACLU is advocating to ensure access to housing for all by taking our quiz.