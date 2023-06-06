Who is "Whispering" in the Supreme Court's Ears? with Hazelton & Hinkle

Hinkle/Hazelton SideBar on Legal Talk Network Legal Talk Network Logo Monterey College of Law Logo The Colleges of Law

Professors Morgan Hazelton and Rachael Hinkle have researched more than 25,000 submitted Supreme Court briefs to answer the question, "How much do they matter?"

Interest groups invest an estimated $25 million to $50 million a year to produce roughly one thousand amicus briefs to influence Supreme Court rulings, but do they work?” — Morgan Hazelton & Rachael Hinkle