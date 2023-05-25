Sunwing proves sequels can still top the charts with the return of its second annual Sun Week, bringing more incredible savings, contests and epic giveaways this summer

Customers can book during the tour operator’s biggest event of the year for their chance to win

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing customers can look forward to the seven hottest days of summer as the tour operator brings back Sun Week, a weeklong extravaganza of big deals, big contests and an even bigger grand prize. Kicking off May 29, 2023 until June 4, 2023, Canadians can book their hard-earned summer getaways with Sunwing to the southern destinations they love, from Cancun to Cayo Largo, Punta Cana, Montego Bay and more, and enjoy additional savings up to 50% per person* on applicable all inclusive vacation packages.



Following Sun Week’s inaugural success, Sunwing has doubled down to make an even bigger splash this summer. Whether toying with the idea of a last-minute getaway or planning ahead for that end-of-summer escape, customers who purchase a vacation package or flight only during Sun Week will also be entered to win one of 33 exclusive prizes expertly designed to help them find their feelgood in paradise with Sunwing. Customers will have the chance to win gift cards from Sunwing, Vanilla Visa, Indigo, Walmart and SkipTheDishes, each worth $250 in value, in addition to five pre-paid vouchers for an exhilarating NexusTours excursion and two complimentary vacation packages for two to Punta Cana and Cayo Largo. With every contest comes an epic grand prize and this Sun Week, the tour operator is upping the ante with the giveaway of three free all inclusive vacations to one lucky winner.

“We’re thrilled to be back this summer with Sun Week, our biggest event of the year with limited-time savings and incredible giveaways our customers definitely won’t want to miss,” says Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing. “In addition to exclusive Sunwing vacation package perks, like the first checked bag free, we’re excited to gear up for the feel-good contest of the summer and help our customers experience more resorts that won’t break their budget, have more fun right on site and find more adventure in the destinations they love, like Cancun, all while having the chance to win and get the most out of their summer with Sunwing.”

Canadians are encouraged to look beyond their local watering holes this season and consider a summer getaway to the tropics instead with a wide selection of sought-after hotels and destinations suitable for every price point. Budget-friendly travellers with a focus on mindfulness will adore the picturesque location and serene atmosphere of Cayo Largo, with vacation packages available at the family-friendly Memories Cayo Largo and Starfish Cayo Largo. Those in search of day-to-night excitement, both on and off property, will love Cancun’s variety of hotels with tons of on-site programming and easy access to local attractions and adventure nearby, like Iberostar Paraiso Beach or Sandos Caracol Eco Resort.

Sunwing’s second annual Sun Week is live from May 29, 2023 until June 4, 2023 and open to legal residents of Canada. Savings apply to bookings made on applicable packages during this time period, for travel between May 29, 2023 and December 17, 2023. Every customer who books a vacation package or flight only within these dates will automatically receive ten contest entries while non-purchasing customers, also eligible to enter for Sunwing’s Sun Week, are limited to one entry per day and must complete a contest form found on Sunwing.ca*. Contest winners will be announced on June 22, 2023.

Beyond Sunwing’s epic seven-day summer giveaway event, the tour operator helps make customers’ vacation dreams come true year-round with added perks they can feel good about, including their first checked bag free at a value of $100+ roundtrip, roundtrip transportation in destination* and unbeatable rates on change and cancellation protection.

