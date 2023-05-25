Governor Abbott Announces Third Governor’s Small Business Summit In Amarillo

May 25, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the third 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held in Amarillo on Thursday, June 1. The Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs reach new heights by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Texas is the economic engine of the nation, and our prosperity as a state would not be possible without the hardworking small business owners and entrepreneurs who lead the way,” said Governor Abbott. “We look forward to bringing the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit to Amarillo and more communities across Texas to ensure small businesses have the tools they need to succeed. By investing in our small businesses, we are building a brighter future for every Texan.”

The Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ Amarillo will provide Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs key insights on critical business topics and the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics. The event will be co-hosted by the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office, the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, the Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Amarillo National Bank, America’s Small Business Development Center – West Texas A&M University, WT Enterprise Center, and the Texas Workforce Commission.

Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ Amarillo

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Amarillo Civic Center

401 S. Buchanan St.

Amarillo, TX 79101

Panel Topics:

Access to Finance & Funding

Business Workforce Development & Incentives

Cybersecurity

Government Contracting

Business Succession Planning

Digital & Social Marketing

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, lunch, and complimentary headshots. For more information and to register, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/event/the-governors-small-business-summit-amarillo

Upcoming dates for the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits:

The Woodlands – June 15

Kingsville – June 29

Arlington – July 13

Stephenville – July 27

McAllen – August 10

Marshall – August 24

Horizon City – September 7

Fredericksburg – September 21

Beaumont – October 5

San Angelo – October 19

San Antonio – November 8

Zapata – December 7

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism and Office of Small Business Assistance also offer the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal providing on-demand and customized business resources: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-portal