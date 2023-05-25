Utah AG’s Office CASE Task Force Continues Crackdown on Organized Retail Theft

May 24, 2023

Seven people face charges connected to an elaborate scheme to steal clothing and other merchandise from Utah retailers and sell it on the black market. The value of the merchandise is in the tens of thousands of dollars and was stolen from 10 retailers total, including various locations for Kohls, TJ Maxx, Burlington, Marshall’s, and Sierra Clothing.

“These kinds of brazen theft and money-making schemes are extremely damaging to our statewide economy,” said Utah Attorney General’s Office Communications Director Rich Piatt. “This isn’t typical shoplifting, and it’s not harmless. We want to get the word out that the retailers are on to their game, and so are we. Law enforcement takes these crimes very seriously.”

Gilli Ann Mejia, Raymundo Vivalca, Yenni Jimenez Magana, Marcus Anthony Jackson, Bobbi Jo Carter, Emanuel Ramirez, and Maria Guadalupe all face second-degree felony charges of Retail Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, and Pattern of Unlawful Activity.

Over the last year, undercover officers observed individuals enter the stores multiple times a week, gather large quantities of high-value merchandise, and then leave the stores without paying for it. The individuals would sell it for profit. The total retail value is estimated to be at least $20,000.

The Attorney General’s Office CASE Task Force would like to thank the State Bureau of Investigation, West Jordan Police Department, Taylorsville Police Department, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Adult Probation & Parole for assistance during this investigation.

Probable Cause Statements are available on Court Exchange.