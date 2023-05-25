Agent Self-Coaching
How Agents Can Coach Themselves to Achieve World-Class QA and Csat Scores
What Agent Self-Coaching Is
Agent self-coaching isn't a challenging concept. In most cases, agents have done some self-coaching without even realizing it. Self-coaching for call center agents involves taking ownership of coaching themselves to improve their performance.
Agents often use self-coaching to help them achieve world-class Quality Assurance (QA) and Customer Satisfaction (Csat) scores. Historically call center supervisors have provided agents with coaching to help them improve their QA and Csat scores.
Given the advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and the use of the below proactive steps, there is an excellent opportunity for call center agents to employ self-coaching skills on their journey to QA and Csat world-class performance. Additionally, in a work-from-home environment, agent self-coaching is a necessity.
Why Is Agent Self-Coaching Important?
The traditional supervisor coaching approach to help them improve their Csat score is inadequate. Agent self-coaching creates ownership for improving agent performance. The more agents turn within themselves for the answers, the more self-confident they become.
Benefits of agent self-coaching:
• Helps cultivate agent responsibility and high levels of self-motivation
• Deepens agent self-reflection, knowledge, and inner dialogue
• Increases a more heightened awareness of agent call-handling behaviors
• Self-discoveries for strengths and weaknesses
Most importantly, it utilizes the agent's intrinsic motivation — their internal drive for achieving good QA and Csat scores, personal growth, and job satisfaction.
Here's How An Agent Can Coach Themselves
Ten proactive steps to focus on for effective self-coaching as a call center agent:
Set Goals: Clearly define short-term and long-term goals. These goals can be related to improving specific metrics like Csat score, call resolution, or personal development objectives such as enhancing communication skills or product knowledge.
Post-Call Survey: One key aspect of self-coaching is to use post-call survey feedback to determine agent call resolution and Csat performance, strengths, and weaknesses. A minimum of five surveys per agent per month is required.
Reflect on Performance: Conduct self-assessments against predefined metrics or benchmarks to gauge performance. Regularly assess performance by reviewing call recordings, customer survey feedback, customer relationship management, call handling scripts, standards, and performance metrics. Identify strong areas and areas that need improvement. Take note of any patterns or recurring issues that arise.
Identify Strengths and Weaknesses: Determine and leverage the strengths to excel. Also, identify weaknesses or areas for improvement and develop actions to address them. This could involve seeking additional training, practicing specific skills, role-playing, or seeking guidance from supervisors or other agents.
Continuous Learning: Actively seek opportunities to learn and grow. Stay updated on product knowledge, industry trends, and best practices in customer service. Engage in self-study, online courses, blogs, and webinars, or attend workshops to acquire new skills and expand your knowledge base.
Time Allocation: For agent self-coaching to be successful, allow up to 30 minutes for each call they conducted self-coaching on. Self-coaching should take place within two business days of the post-call survey that took place.
Artificial Intelligence (AI): Based on customer feedback, use AI GPT to provide insights on what needs to be done to improve on the areas a customer was dissatisfied with and the areas they were satisfied with to build on those strengths.
Take Action: Use a checklist of information they need to review (e.g., call recording, customer survey, KMT, CRM, call handling scripts, SOP procedures) that can also be used to take the necessary actions. Next, note what was done well on the call and, most notably, what actions are needed to improve. Then, share the notes with the supervisor.
Confidence in Self-Coaching: For each call that was handled where self-coaching was conducted, rate how confident you are with the ability to coach yourself to improve how similar call can be handled in the future. Share the confidence self-coaching rating and the actions to improve with the supervisor.
Self-Coaching Software: Use QA customer service software to assist with the key steps for effective self-coaching as a call center agent. The agent self-coaching feature should also be linked to the agent's QA customer service dashboard.
Agent self-coaching is an ongoing process, and consistent effort and dedication are essential for improvement. However, one can become a more effective and successful call center agent by taking ownership of one's professional development and actively seeking ways to enhance skills, knowledge, and abilities.
