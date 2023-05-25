A Conversation with Katie Couric

SOUTHAMPTON HOSPITAL FOUNDATION TO HOST THIRD ANNUAL LECTURE & LUNCHEON BENEFITING THE NEW STONY BROOK MEDICINE EAST HAMPTON EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT

/EIN News/ -- East Hampton,NY, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s become a summer tradition not to be missed – the annual lecture and luncheon benefitting the East Hampton Emergency Department. On Thursday, July 13, 2023, Jill Davis, Kate Davis, Hollis Forbes, Liz Lange and Mary Margaret Trousdale will co-chair the annual Lecture & Luncheon Fundraiser at Maidstone Club to support the new Stony Brook Medicine (SBM) East Hampton Emergency Department. This year’s guest speaker will be media maven Katie Couric, who will take part in a Q & A moderated by writer and editor, Martha McCully.

“Having broken through multiple glass ceilings to become one of the most iconic journalists of our time, Katie is an inspiration to women everywhere,” said Hollis Forbes, Co-Chair of the luncheon. “I’m looking forward to a fascinating conversation. As a resident of East Hampton, Katie is also a supporter of the new East Hampton Emergency Department—which is currently under construction—and appreciates what a critical new resource it will be for the East End community.”

Couric is an award-winning journalist and #1 New York Times best-selling author of her memoir, Going There, which was published in October 2021. She is also a co-founder of Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C). Since its launch in 2008, Stand Up To Cancer has raised more than $700 million to support cutting-edge collaborative science and its research has contributed to nine new FDA-approved therapies.

“I know from firsthand experience how critically important first class healthcare is for patients and their families. I’m delighted to support the mission of this new Emergency Department by being a part of this exciting event,” Couric added.

“We are so excited to welcome Katie as our guest speaker this year, she’s an amazing pioneer and role model, as well as a committed member of our community.

“We only have one fundraiser a year for the East Hampton Emergency Department, so we hope as many people as possible attend or donate to this event,” shared Kate Davis, Co-Chair.

The Q & A is at 11 am followed by a delicious luncheon at 12pm. To purchase individual tickets at $500 or a table of 10 $5,000 or $10,000, please visit https://bit.ly/EHEDLunch2023, email Alexa.schultheis@stonybrookmedicine.edu or call 631.726.8700x3. Additionally, an Underwriter Sponsorship is available for $25,000, which includes a VIP table for 10, signed books for all guests, listing on all printed materials and website, as well as a private garden tour of Grey Gardens on Friday, July 14.

The East Hampton Emergency Department is currently under construction. It will operate under the Stony Brook Medicine healthcare system, which includes Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Stony Brook University Hospital, Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, and Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital.

It will provide essential services to the East Hampton communities and will join The Phillips Family Cancer Center, which opened in 2019, in delivering on Stony Brook’s promise of offering world-class clinical care and treatments to all those on the East End.

The fundraising for the new facility has been a partnership between SBM, the Southampton Hospital Foundation and the East Hampton Healthcare Foundation. The SBM East Hampton Emergency Department will encompass approximately 22,000 square feet providing:

Cardiac monitoring capability in every exam room

Dedicated suite for advanced imaging

Fast-track treatment rooms for general, pediatric, obstetrics/gynecology, and ophthalmology patients

On-site ambulance for hospital

Isolation rooms (2)

Resuscitation room

Rooftop solar panels, a rain-catch garden and native plantings to reduce environmental impact

To support the SBM East Hampton Emergency Department, please call the Southampton Hospital Foundation at (631) 726-8700 or the East Hampton Healthcare Foundation at (631) 324-8943.

About Stony Brook Medicine (SBM) Stony Brook Medicine integrates and elevates all of Stony Brook University’s health-related initiatives: education, research and patient care. It includes five Health Sciences schools — Dental Medicine, Health Technology and Management, Medicine, Nursing and Social Welfare — as well as Stony Brook University Hospital, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, Stony Brook Children’s Hospital and more than 200 community-based healthcare settings throughout Suffolk County. To learn more, visit www.stonybrookmedicine.edu.

About Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH)

With 124 beds, more than 280 physicians, dentists, and allied health professionals representing 48 medical specialties staff Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH). A campus of Stony Brook University Hospital, SBSH offers a diverse array of clinical services, ranging from primary medical care to specialized surgical procedures, including cardiac catheterization, orthopedics and bariatrics. The sole provider of emergency care on Long Island’s South Fork, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is a Level III Trauma Center. The hospital includes The Phillips Family Cancer Center, a Heart and Stroke Center, Breast Health Center, The Center for Advanced Wound Healing, Wellness Institute, and 32 satellite care centers throughout the South Fork of Long Island. The hospital is the largest employer on the South Fork with more than 1,200 employees. To learn more, visit www.southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu

About Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc. (SHF)

The Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc., a separate nonprofit corporation with an independent Board of Trustees, supports Stony Brook Southampton Hospital's mission to deliver healthcare services and expand clinical programs to meet the needs of the community. The Foundation concentrates its efforts on increasing critical philanthropic support to ensure high-quality healthcare for all of our neighbors on the East End.

About The East Hampton Healthcare Foundation (EHHF)

The mission of the East Hampton Healthcare Foundation is to improve the quality and availability of healthcare for all citizens of the Town of East Hampton, including the uninsured and underinsured, with one standard of care for all.

Attachment

Nicole Barylski Southampton Hospital Foundation 631.726.8700, x7 Nicole.Barylski@stonybrookmedicine.edu