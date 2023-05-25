Rachel O'Mahony gives advice about being unique and using your own creativity to build new styles and trends.

Rachel O'Mahony, a British fashion designer, gives advice to future designers about being unique and using their creativity to build new styles and trends.

LONDON, UK, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rachel O'Mahony, a British fashion designer, gives advice to future designers about being unique and using their own creativity to build new styles and trends.

With technology and innovation, there have been many changes in the textile industry. The life of cloth has elongated, and wear and tear has been minimized. Rachel

O’Mahony is the founder of a London-based brand named Aloura London and also has

her own couture line, ‘Rachel Mahony’.

Rachel addresses the young fashion designers that are still in designing schools and

are yet to enter the textile industry, saying:

"You should manifest what you want to do. Put your mind to it and keep thinking

about the idea and the goal, even subconsciously. It is true that if you manifest

something, it becomes reality. So set your goal and work towards achieving it.’’

Rachel also believes that, while the textile industry is a vast industry, you can pick your

expert area, work on it, improve on it, and make that area your niche. She herself

is inclined towards unique hand-embellished evening gowns and tailored garments

using the finest Italian and French fabrics.

O’Mahony is focused on bringing intricate and timeless designs for womenswear that

clients love and want to keep forever. She works with a vast network to produce her line

of clothes, as different countries have different specialties. The manufacturing process

and production line requires a lot of knowledge and experience as items need to be

sourced around the world. Rachel designs her fabric and then gets it hand crafted in

Mumbai, and final garment construction in London, UK.

There can be set backs when starting a fashion brand, and Rachel discusses these

issues for future designers and how to come up with solutions to these. There can be

quality issues, delays and design fit problems, but when every step is monitored and

checked efficiently, it can be easier to find solutions.

Both Aloura London and Rachel Mahony were founded by Rachel O’Mahony. She's

been focusing on women's fashion, in particular, and she's dressed many celebrities

with her made-to-order couture clothing. With the launch of Rachel Mahony, she intends

to offer a more refined version of Aloura with intricate embroidery designs on tailored

garments. O’Mahony studied Fashion Design at London College of Fashion and has

worked for Alexander McQueen, Celine, British Vogue, and Burberry. Rachel credits her

success to her industry knowledge gained from her internships which shaped her mind

and styles. She also applauds her mentors for opening new horizons and teaching her

the art of creativity, which she was always intrigued by.

Having a fresh mind, capturing all the designs and ideas that occur to future designers,

and taking inspiration from their environment and natural sources, is important to be

successful, O’Mahony believes. People should do what they love and feel inspired by

and not care so much about what people say, as there is a market for everything.

Rather, the focus should be on making the product worthy of appreciation from the

clients and making an established name in the industry.

O’Mahony recommends learning some software for editing and technical drawings, like

Adobe Illustrator or Photoshop, these technical skills can also be applied to creating fabrics. The sketches are easier to understand by the manufacturers, and the chances of errors are lower when presented using these technical programs.

About Rachel O’Mahony

Rachel O’Mahony is a talented designer who has been in the fashion industry for

several years and has won awards for her collections. She created a high-end fashion

brand with a friend from university called Aloura London, but recently they parted ways

as she wanted more freedom to express her style and therefore is launching her own

luxury clothing line called Rachel Mahony. The promising brand features refined

feminine silhouettes for women with intricate hand-made embroidery details.

Rachel’s insights are based on her personal experiences, and she is an asset for her

successors in the industry.