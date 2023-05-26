Don Hinds Ford, Inc. Partners with ROUSH

ROUSH logo Don Hinds Ford, Inc. Don Hinds Ford, Inc. proud serves the greater Indianapolis are and all it's surrounding areas.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since their doors opened back in 1955, customers in the wider Indianapolis area have been able to find nearly any car they desire at Don Hinds Ford, Inc. They offer an incredible stock of both Ford and non-Ford vehicles such as Chevy, Jeep, Nissan, Toyota, Buick, and so much more. They are considered one of the top dealerships in the area, offering exceptional customer service and one of the widest selections of vehicles such as cars, trucks, SUVs, electric vehicles, and even commercial vehicles. They are known for their incredible service department, which includes service bays for large commercial vehicles such as semi-trucks, and coming soon, EV stations. Don Hinds Ford, Inc. has made an incredible feat continuing to keep its doors wide open to the public for over six decades.They are also proud to say they are an official ROUSH dealership as well.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is one of the few ROUSH dealers in the area, providing ROUSH vehicles and upgrades to anyone looking to boost their vehicle, such as the Ford Mustang®, F-150®, Ranger®, and many others. In order to become a ROUSH dealer, a dealership must have ASE-certification as well as other strict requirements. Don Hinds Ford, Inc. offers a ROUSH specialist that can help customers get their hands on upgraded parts and even a fully custom ROUSH vehicle with all the cosmetic and performance upgrades one would expect.

The Power and Prestige of ROUSH

ROUSH is an automotive company that focuses on aftermarket performance parts for Ford vehicles. For forty years, they have provided performance upgrades that have taken the staple Ford vehicles and pushed them to the ultimate limits for speed, power, and precision. Founded in 1995, ROUSH Performance was started by a man named Jack Roush, a multi-time national championship receiver in his professional racing career. He's received 24 nation championships, 12 manufacturer's championships, and 119 road racing victories. Needless to say, Jack Roush knows his way around a quality performance vehicle.

Racing is not the only thing Jack Roush is known for. He is an incredible engineer that creates some of the best technological and safety innovations for vehicles made for both on and off the track.

An Authentic and Certified Partnership with Don Hinds Ford, Inc.

Today, ROUSH and Don Hinds Ford, Inc. are proud to partner with each other. Don Hinds Ford, Inc. can help customers enjoy the aesthetic and performance a ROUSH vehicle has to offer. Customers can upgrade their Ford F-150 or Mustang with suspension parts for a smooth and precise ride. Customers can also purchase a fully decked-out ROUSH vehicle from the beginning, complete with aftermarket parts, including:

-Performance Oil Cooling

-Automatic Transmission

-Active Rear Differential Cooling System

-20" ROUSH Wheels

-Continental ExtremeContact Sport Tires

-Quad Black Tip Performance Exhaust

-High-Flow Corner Pockets

-Hood Hea Extraxtors

-ROUSH Fender Badges and Puddles Lamps

-ROUSH Black Spoiler

-Engien Bay Plaque

-ROUSH Floor Mats and so much more



Every ROUSH vehicle from Don Hinds Ford, Inc. comes with a certificate of authenticity, so customers know they are getting the real deal.

ROUSH vehicles are not the only thing Don Hinds Ford, Inc. can help get customers get. They understand die-hard ROUSH fans want to express their brand loyalty in many way other than just their vehicle. There are tons of incredible merchandise that Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is more than happy to help customers order. Items such as shirts, hats, bags, and more can be ordered through Don Hinds Ford, Inc's. ROUSH specialist.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is a Ford auto dealership that has been serving the community since 1955. As a prominent dealership in the area, it continues to provide excellent quality vehicles, auto services, and auto parts to the greater Indianapolis communities. Don Hinds Ford, Inc. Is most known for their willingness to help their customers and offering high-quality vehicle products and services. For more information, contact the dealership at 888-271-8403 or by email at Donhindsford@donhindsford.com.

