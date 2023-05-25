Join ISW's Ukraine Experts for a Virtual Briefing on June 8

AFGHANISTAN, May 25 -

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) invites you to join us on June 8th at 7 pm ET for a unique virtual briefing and Q&A session about this critical next phase of the war, hosted by ISW's Director of Strategic Initiatives Jennifer Cafarella and Russia Team Lead Mason Clark.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has reached an inflection point. The Kremlin’s winter and spring offensives have failed to achieve decisive results, leaving Ukraine an opportunity to reclaim the battlefield initiative required to liberate more of its territory and people. The results of the upcoming fighting will likely shape the course of the war for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024.

This is the first time a general audience will have direct access to the analytical leaders responsible for ISW’s updates, cited more than any other source for information on the war.

Tickets are available for a suggested donation of $18. As a non-profit, your donations help ISW continue to thoroughly track and analyze the war in Ukraine. If you choose to donate beyond the suggested amount, we greatly appreciate your support.

More event details:

This event has limited availability, so don’t wait to register!

Your access link to the event is non-transferable and only for use on a single device.

If you are not available during the live event time, registration also grants you access to the recording.

You will be invited to submit a question for our team when you register. We will prioritize the most popular questions and will do our best to answer as many questions as possible.

We look forward to gathering with you [virtually] on June 8th!