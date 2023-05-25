AFGHANISTAN, May 25 - Position: Military Fellow

Till Muno is a military fellow within the General David H. Petraeus Center for Emerging Leaders at the Institute for the Study of War. Till is an officer in the German Armed Forces and currently writing his senior thesis about Russian hybrid warfare with focus on NATO and Germany. Since he joined the armed forces in 2017, he has undergone officer training, studied history from autumn 2019 to the end of 2021 at the Helmut-Schmidt-University/University of the Federal Armed Forces and graduated with a bachelor's degree. From July to December 2021 he attended the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs as an exchange cadet. He has been a graduate student since 2022 and will be assigned as a platoon leader after graduation. Till’s areas of research are Russian hybrid warfare against NATO, Russian global strategy, and Russian history after the 2000‘s.