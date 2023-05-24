Submit Release
Join ISW's Ukraine Experts for a Virtual Briefing on June 8

AFGHANISTAN, May 24 - The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) invites you to join us on June 8th at 7 pm ET for a unique virtual briefing and Q&A session about this critical next phase of the war, hosted by ISW's Director of Strategic Initiatives Jennifer Cafarella and Russia Team Lead Mason Clark.

