SB158 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2023-05-25

WISCONSIN, May 25 - An Act to amend 440.08 (2) (a) (intro.) and 440.094 (1) (c) 3., 4. and 5.; and to create 440.094 (1) (c) 9g., 9m., 17. and 19. and 440.095 of the statutes; Relating to: preliminary health care credentials granted to previously unlicensed individuals. (FE)