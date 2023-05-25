Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,727 in the last 365 days.

SB158 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2023-05-25

WISCONSIN, May 25 - An Act to amend 440.08 (2) (a) (intro.) and 440.094 (1) (c) 3., 4. and 5.; and to create 440.094 (1) (c) 9g., 9m., 17. and 19. and 440.095 of the statutes; Relating to: preliminary health care credentials granted to previously unlicensed individuals. (FE)

Status: S - Licensing, Constitution and Federalism

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
5/25/2023 Sen. Public hearing held  

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb158

You just read:

SB158 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2023-05-25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more