[Latest News] Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size To Reach USD 809.4 Million With CAGR 9.0% in 2032 | Emergen Research

High risk of injuries to caregivers during the manual handling of patients is the key factor driving market revenue growth

Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size – USD 340.0 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.0%, Market Trends – Rising demand for home healthcare services ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global patient lateral transfer market size was USD 340.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Revenue growth of the patient lateral transfer market is driven by factors such as high risk of injuries to caregivers during the manual handling of patients, advantages of lateral transfer devices, and implementation of regulations to ensure safe patient handling.

impaired patients manually puts patients at risk for skin tears, falls, fractures, and bruising in addition to serious physical injuries to caretakers. According to statistics, healthcare workers get more prone to musculoskeletal injuries and infections as they age. According to Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), roughly 34% of all injuries in the hospital workforce are connected to patient interactions and patient handling; back injuries are the most common of these. Since the patient must be physically pulled across the bed and onto a stretcher by caregivers who must reach over the stretcher to the bed, there is an increased risk of back injuries during lateral transfers. Therefore, need for lateral patient transfer devices has grown over time and is expected to continue to grow in order to prevent injuries to caregivers. Hence driving revenue growth of the market.

The potential consequences of the log roll approach could restrain revenue growth of the market. In emergency medicine, the log roll maneuver is routinely used to transport patients without bending their spines. During lateral patient transfers, the procedure of logrolling a patient in order to install a medical device poses a considerable challenge. The log-rolling technique has the potential to put the healthcare provider back under varying degrees of stress. Furthermore, possible risks of the block-roll technique is another factor, which could hamper revenue growth of the market.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Major companies in the market report include Arjo, AliMed Inc., BLUE CHIP MEDICAL, STERIS, Etac AB, EZ Way Inc., Haines Medical Australia, Stryker Corporation, Handicare, and Baxter International Inc.

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Patient Lateral Transfer market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments.

The report classifies the global Patient Lateral Transfer market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The air-assisted lateral transfer mattress segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. There are both disposable and reusable versions of air-assisted repositioning and lateral transfer mattresses on the market. When used for lateral patient transfers and repositioning, it can significantly lessen the pressures needed to help lower the risk of damage to caregivers. Simultaneously, it makes for a more secure and more pleasant patient transfer. It was created to offer the greatest solution for air-assisted transfers while acknowledging the value of simple, user-friendly features.

The single-patient use mattresses segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. This single-patient use transfer mattress is perfect for lateral patient transfers since it uses a cushion of air to prevent caregivers from having to lift or strain while transferring patients. It can be utilized with a vertical sling and aids in lowering the risk of repositioning-related injuries. Increased ease of use and less skin shear and bruising are two additional benefits. A single patient should utilize this radiolucent, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)-compatible mattress, which has a weight capacity of 544 kg. This will help prevent cross-contamination. The term of use for the mattress is the same as the length of the patient's stay. Due to a number of reasons, some disposables cannot be relied upon to endure the duration of the visit. Its sturdy design makes it suitable for even the roughest of terrains, which was previously unachievable. The mattress can be thoroughly cleaned for even longer use by adhering to the infection control disinfectant recommendations of the facility.

The market in Europe accounted for largest revenue share in 202 Rising rates of musculoskeletal problems and a more advanced healthcare system compared to the majority of industrialized countries are the fundamental forces driving the market forward. The annual death toll from Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) in Europe is around 3.9 million, with more than 1.8 million deaths happening within the European Union (EU). In the EU, cardiovascular disease is responsible for 37.1% of deaths, compared to 45.5% in Europe. The implementation of government legislation prohibiting the physical handling of patients and the danger of musculoskeletal problems among caregivers are expected to drive revenue growth of the market for patient lateral transfer devices in Europe during the forecast period.

On 11 June 2020, Industry pioneer Handicare announced its intent to establish a manufacturing facility in the States to manufacture stairlifts domestically. The new factory will greatly reduce manufacturing times, giving Handicare an edge in the market. The necessary investment is roughly MEUR 2.5.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Air-Assisted Lateral Transfer Mattress

Regular Mattresses

Split-Leg Mattresses

Half Mattresses

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Reusable Mattresses

Single-Patient-Use Mattresses

Sliding Sheets

Accessories

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Other End-use

The global Patient Lateral Transfer market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Patient Lateral Transfer sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Report Highlights:

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Patient Lateral Transfer market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Patient Lateral Transfer industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Patient Lateral Transfer market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Patient Lateral Transfer Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Patient Lateral Transfer in this industry vertical?

