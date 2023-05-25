Coach360 X ICBM’23: Bridging the Gap between Academia and Industry
KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Faculty of Business Administration of Muhammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU), hosted an International Conference on Business & Management (ICBM) on May 19-20, 2023 with the theme: Creating End User Value through Sustainable Business and Analytics. Attracting professionals, researchers, and industry leaders from Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey, and China. This conference brought together international business leaders, entrepreneurs, and academics from around the world to discuss the latest trends and innovations in business management.
Prof. Dr. Zubair A. Shaikh (VC MAJU), H.E Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, H.E Mr. Cemal Sangu , H.E Mr. Herman Hardynata Ahmed, and Dr. Abdul Badih El Dada
The conference featured a range of keynote speakers, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, providing attendees with valuable insights and connections. Topics included entrepreneurship, innovation, leadership, and topics such as:
• Strategic HRM, Leadership, and Organizational Psychology
• Supply Chain and Operations Management
• Digital Marketing, Social Media, and Entrepreneurship
• Project Management
• Emerging Trends in Banking and Finance
• Technology and Innovation Management
• Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Socio-economic Development
The opening of the event started with a panel discussion on creating sustainable business value through international trade and corporation: a technology and innovation perspective. Prof. Dr. Zubair A. Shaikh (VC MAJU, Patron ICBM 2023) moderated the panel. H.E Mr. Herman Hardynata Ahmed (Consul General of Malaysia), H.E Mr. Cemal Sangu (Consul General of the Republic of Turkey), H.E Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat (Consul General of Indonesia), and Dr. Abdul Badih El Dada (Director Event Management, Islamic Chamber of Commerce Industry & Agriculture ICCIA) served as the panelists and shared their insightful perspective on the subject.
"We are excited to be hosting the International Conference on Business and Management," said the Vice-chancellor of MAJU Dr. Zubair Sheikh. This conference is a great opportunity for us to bring together thought leaders from around the world and engage in meaningful discussions about the future of business management. We are grateful to Coach360 for their support and sponsorship, he added.
"As a mentoring platform, we are committed to supporting the development of business leaders and entrepreneurs around the world. This conference was an excellent opportunity for us to connect with like-minded individuals and contribute to the conversation around the future of business management." – Burhan Mirza, CEO of Coach360.
Coach360 is a mentoring platform that connects business leaders and entrepreneurs with experienced mentors. The platform provides personalized coaching and guidance to help individuals achieve their professional goals.
Press Contact: Sharib Khan, PR & Communications, Coach360
Email: sharib.khan@thecoach360.com
-
The Coach 360
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube